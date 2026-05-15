Introducing The Mid-South Monarchs

Published on May 14, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Mid-South Monarchs News Release







Southaven, MS. - Mid-South Pro Hockey has officially unveiled its new professional franchise, the Mid-South Monarchs, set to begin play in the 2026-27 season.

The Monarchs name and identity were created to honor the Mid-South's rich hockey history while building a new future for the game in Southaven. The branding pays tribute to Elvis Presley's legacy as "The King ¬Â and draws inspiration from the former River Kings franchise, recognizing the passion and tradition of hockey in the region.

The team's purple and gold color scheme reflects themes of royalty, pride, and championship aspirations while creating a bold new look for hockey in the Mid-South.

"We are really excited with how this all came out, ¬Â said team owner Andreas Johansson. "Playing as the Monarchs allows us to honor the great legacy left behind by the River Kings while allowing us to forge our own path and build our identity. We can't wait to see the guys put on the purple and gold and play in front of this amazing fan base. ¬Â

The Monarchs will play at the Landers Center beginning this October. Fans can complete the season ticket interest form to receive updates and priority access for the inaugural season.

The name is official. The brand is unveiled. Now, it is time to reign.

Let's Go Monarchs!







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from May 14, 2026

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