Dominiks Marcinkevics Returns

Published on April 24, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Pee Dee IceCats News Release









Pee Dee IceCats forward Dominiks Marcinkevics

(Pee Dee IceCats) Pee Dee IceCats forward Dominiks Marcinkevics(Pee Dee IceCats)

FLORENCE, SC - The Pee Dee IceCats announced today that forward Dominiks Marcinkevics has returned from his loan to the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs and is activated for this weekend's remaining Continental Division Final games in Columbus.

Marcinkevics registered 63 points in just 40 games for the IceCats on 28 goals and 35 assists. Despite missing 18 games of the regular season his total was enough to place him third on the team in both goals and points. With Roanoke, the 24-year-old Latvian scored three goals and added an assist in five regular season games, plus 1-1-2 in six postseason games.

The IceCats trail the best-of-three series 1-0, and need to win both Saturday and Sunday to advance to the Commissioner's Cup Final. Saturday's puck drop is slated for 7:05 pm ET and Sunday (if necessary) 6:05 pm ET. Catch all the action on the IceCats Brooadcast Network with the Powers Properties Pregame Show starting 15 minutes prior to puck drop.

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Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 24, 2026

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