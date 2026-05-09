FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

Published on May 8, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release







PEE DEE ICECATS at BINGHAMTON BLACK BEARS

Black Bears Blasts IceCats

By Brooks Hill

Binghamton, NY - The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Pee Dee IceCats 8-1 on Friday night. The Black Bears take a 2-1 series lead and can clinch their third-straight title on Saturday.

For the second-straight game in the series, Binghamton was on the board first. Pee Dee was on the opening power play and it was Binghamton who capitalized. Zac Sirota scored shorthanded and gave the Black Bears an early 1-0 lead. Binghamton kept the pressure up but Pee Dee was able to tie the game at 1-1 with a late goal.

Fast forward into the second period, the Black Bears broke the dam, and they never looked back. Binghamton scored five goals in the second period, a franchise record for goals in a period during the postseason. It started 49 seconds in with Austin D'Orazio going coast-to-coast, then followed up by Gehrett Sargis on the power play. Kyle Stephan scored his first of the postseason making it 4-1, then Sargis added another power play goal pushing the lead to 5-1. Gavin Yates was able to get the monkey off his back at 17:52, securing his first of the playoffs, and Binghamton led 6-1 after two periods.

In the third, CJ Stubbs found the back of the net for the first time in the series, as well as Tyson Kirkby doing the same. The Binghamton defense put a strangle on the IceCats, only allowing two shots on goal in the final period. Binghamton defends home ice 8-1 and takes a 2-1 series lead on Pee Dee.

RASULOV SCORES LONE ICECATS GOAL IN 8-1 LOSS

By Tom Callahan

Binghamton, NY - Timur Rasulov scored the lone Pee Dee IceCats goal at the end of the first period as the Binghamton Black Bears rode seven unanswered goals to an 8-1 win in Game Three of the Commissioner's Cup Final on Friday night.

Rasulov's goal tied the game at 1-1 at 17:18 of the opening frame with an assist from Domenic Della Civita for his first of the playoffs.

That goal turned out to be the offensive high point of the game for the IceCats, who allowed eight goals on 44 shots against in the loss.

Binghamton also went 3-for-4 on the power play while notching the team's first shorthanded goal of the season as well in the win.

Seven Black Bears recorded multi-point games in the win, which gave Binghamton a 2-1 series lead in the best-of-five championship series.

Game Four will come Saturday night at 7 pm ET at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena, with Pee Dee needing a win to prolong the series to a fifth and final game on Sunday.

The Powers Properties Pregame Show starts 15 minutes prior to puck drop on the IceCats Broadcast Network.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from May 8, 2026

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