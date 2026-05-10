FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

Published on May 9, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release







PEE DEE ICECATS at BINGHAMTON BLACK BEARS

Black Bears Champions Again

Set Record, First Single A Team to Win Three Championships in a Row

By Brooks Hill

Binghamton, NY - In front of a capacity crowd for Game 4, Pee Dee and Binghamton duked it out for the final time this season. The IceCats were on the power play twice in the opening frame, but failed to convert. However, on the first Black Bears man advantage it was Pee Dee that was able to cash-in. Houston Wilson scored shorthanded with just over a minute remaining in the frame, giving Pee Dee a 1-0 into the break.

In the second period, it was all Black Bears. Binghamton scored four goals for the second straight middle frame. Gavin Yates, Gehrett Sargis, Kyle Stephan, and Scott Ramaekers all scored for Binghamton as the Black Bears held a 4-1 lead after two periods.

Pee Dee grabbed a goal in the third, and held the Black Bears to just three shots on goal. But it was not enough as Binghamton was able to hold on and win 4-2.

The Black Bears become the first team in Single-A hockey history to win a championship title three years in a row.

BLACK BEARS CLAIM THIRD CONSECUTIVE CROWN WITH 4-2 WIN

By Tom Callahan

Binghamton, NY - The Binghamton Black Bears secured the team's third consecutive Commissioner's Cup with a 4-2 win over the Pee Dee IceCats on Saturday night, closing out the series 3-1.

Houston Wilson put Pee Dee ahead with his team-leading seventh goal of the playoffs, a shorthanded marker at 18:47 of the first period from Drew Welsch to make it 1-0 IceCats after one.

But as they had the night before, the Black Bears offense exploded in the second period, this time for four goals to take a 4-1 lead by the 10:51 mark of the second period and put them on track for back-to-back-to-back championships.

The IceCats pushed back in the third on a Charlie Bedard marker, his first of the playoffs at 10:53 from Nick Magill-Diaz to close the gap to 4-2.

Despite pulling goaltender Breandan Colgan (23 saves) late in the third, Pee Dee could not get any closer, closing out the series for Binghamton.

CJ Stubbs was named series MVP for Binghamton, posting a goal and three assists in the four games.

The entire Pee Dee IceCats organization wishes to thank the fans for an incredible inaugural season, and looks forward to many more in South Carolina.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from May 9, 2026

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