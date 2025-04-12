Going Out With A Bang

April 12, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Bears won their final game of the regular season 10-1 over the HC Venom. Binghamton scored double-dights for the third time this season. Austin Thompson led the way with a hat trick and helper for four points. Tyson Kirkby also added a goal with three assists.

In game 56 of 56, the Black Bears did not hold back any offense. Nick Swain scored 91 seconds into the game, and they didn't look back from there. The Venom did tie the game late in the period, but then the bubble burst for the visitors in the final two minutes. Chris Mott reclaimed the lead for Binghamton with two minutes left in the frame and that was just the start. Dakota Bohn scored on a 5-on-3 with 13 seconds left but Binghamton added one more. Swain was able to score another power play goal right before the horn with 0.5 remaining, giving Binghamton a three-goal lead going into the first break.

After a period dominated by the young guns, the veterans made their presence known in the second. Austin Thompson and Tyson Kirkby scored back-to-back goals starting the battle for who would finish with the team high. The Black Bears led 6-1 after two.

In the third, Anthony Bernardo was able to record his ever goal as a Black Bear. Thompson was able to complete the hat trick by scoring twice in a span of four minutes. Thompson finished the night with four points and is officially the team-leader in goals with 39. Mott scored a shorty with a second left for the icing on the cake. Binghamton cruises to a 10-1 victory, sweep the Venom in the season series and are ready for the playoffs.

