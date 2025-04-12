Weekend Split Previews Playoff Clash

April 12, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Athens Rock Lobsters beat the Columbus River Dragons 5-2 as the two teams split the final weekend of the regular season ahead of their first-round playoff matchup starting in Columbus this Wednesday night.

After Connor Lind scored to give Columbus a 1-0 lead just 22 seconds into the game, Athens came back with three goals in the second period and one more to start the third and put the River Dragons behind 4-1.

Ryan Hunter scored an unassisted goal at 10:26 of the third period to get the River Dragons within a goal, but they could get no closer. Hunter Alden added an empty net goal to ice the win.

Notes:

Austin Daae picked up an assist on Lind's first period goal to notch his 300th pro assist on the play.

The season series finishes 5-5-2 from the River Dragons point of view.

Athens' Kayson Gallant finished the season with 40 goals to lead the FPHL and Garrett Milan ended the year with 101 points to finish as the league's leading scorer.

The next game between the two teams will be in Columbus on Wednesday, April 16 at 7:05 pm as the River Dragons host Game One of the Continental Division Semifinal series. Tickets are on sale now through the Columbus Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

