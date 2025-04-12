Yoshi, Prowlers Win Finale

The message in the locker room this morning was clear ahead of game 56. "I told them this might be the last time I play a professional hockey game," said Yoshihiro Kuroiwa. "I told them to please help me out and protect the front of the net."

The Port Huron Prowlers starting netminder made 20 saves in a 5-2 win to finish his 10th professional season a perfect 6-0-0.

Brendan Ronan got the ice breaker for the Motor City Rockers in the opening period but Drew Welsch got it back a couple minutes later with a top corner rip off a faceoff.

In the second, Luke James knocked home a power play goal to give his team the lead. Brad Reitter tied it up again, tracking down a flip and connecting on the ensuing breakaway.

The game was only tied for 1:03 until Jamie Bucell finished off a rush that he started with an outlet pass.

"I know it didn't mean much standings wise but this was a hockey game," said Prowlers assistant coach Chris Paulin. "We switched the lines around a tiny bit in the third to find something. We played our best hockey in the final 20 minutes."

Early in the third, the Prowlers pulled away. Austin Fetterly found Bobby Price with a shot-pass and the perfect touch at the side of the net was good for a five-on-three goal. A few minutes later, Welsch danced through four Rockers before Bryan Sommerfelt stopped his shot. Price stuffed home the puck from the crease to put the game out of reach. From there, Yoshi and the defense took it to the horn with cheers from the large contingent of Prowlers fans who made the trip.

"Everyone was screaming 'Yoshi,'" Kuroiwa said. "I love this team, I love these fans. They give me energy."

Price led the way for Port Huron with two goals and two assists while Welsch got a goal and two helpers. Bucell added an assist to his goal and Fetterly dished out two helpers to bring his point total to a career-high 53 this season.

Sommerfelt made 32 saves as Motor City finished the season with a loss.

The Prowlers turn their attention to the Commissioner's Cup playoffs and will face the Danbury Hat Tricks in round one. Game one is at McMorran Place on Friday, April 18 at 7:05 PM. Tickets are available at phprowlers.com/playoffs.

