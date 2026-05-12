Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

Published on May 12, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)







This past week the Binghamton Black Bears made Federal Prospect Hockey League history by winning their third straight Commissioner's Cup Championship, expansion team Dallas Pulse won the Major League Volleyball championship, and the Northwoods League announced it will place a team at The Field of Dreams Ballpark for the 2027 season.

Highlights from this week come from the Federal Prospect Hockey League, American Hockey League, SPHL, North American Hockey League, Major League Volleyball, Athletes Unlimited Softball League, Ultimate Frisbee Association, Northwoods League, International League, South Atlantic League, Women's National Basketball Association, Canadian Elite Basketball League, National Lacrosse League, Premier Lacrosse League, Canadian Football League, Major League Soccer, National Women's Soccer League, and Major Arena Soccer League.

HOCKEY

Federal Prospects Hockey League

The Binghamton Black Bears secured the team's third consecutive Commissioner's Cup with a 4-2 win over the Pee Dee IceCats on Saturday night, closing out the series 3-1. Houston Wilson put Pee Dee ahead with his team-leading seventh goal of the playoffs, a shorthanded marker at 18:47 of the first period from Drew Welsch to make it 1-0 IceCats after one. But as they had the night before, the Black Bears offense exploded in the second period, this time for four goals to take a 4-1 lead by the 10:51 mark of the second period and put them on track for back-to-back-to-back championships. The IceCats pushed back in the third on a Charlie Bedard marker, his first of the playoffs at 10:53 from Nick Magill-Diaz to close the gap to 4-2. Despite pulling goaltender Breandan Colgan (23 saves) late in the third, Pee Dee could not get any closer, closing out the series for Binghamton.

The Columbus River Dragons announced that forward Tyler Barrow has been named the Federal Prospects Hockey League's Most Valuable Player for the 2025-26 season following a historic first year in the league. Barrow, 28, led the FPHL in scoring during a dominant offensive campaign, recording 42 goals and 70 assists for 112 points in 54 regular season games. His 112 points not only paced the league, but also made him the only player in the FPHL to surpass the 100-point mark this season. The Massapequa, New York native becomes the first River Dragon to win the league MVP award since Justin MacDonald earned the honor in 2024. "The league MVP is an incredible honor, and I'm truly grateful to have won it," Tyler Barrow said. "I couldn't have done it without the support of my teammates, coaches, and the entire staff in Columbus who believed in me and helped me every step of the way."

The Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) is proud to announce the newest expansion team that will begin play in the 2026-27 season at Selland Arena in Fresno, CA, the Fresno Falcons. This expansion comes just one day after the FPHL revealed plans for another new team in Oceanside. The league continues to push the boundaries of growth as it works toward its long-term vision of becoming a 30+ team Single-A minor professional league. Originally built in 1966 as part of the Fresno Convention & Entertainment Center, Selland Arena currently has a seating capacity of approximately 7,600 for hockey. The Fresno market serves a population of more than 10 million people across Central California and has a rich hockey history, previously hosting teams from leagues such as the United States Premier Hockey League, the North American Hockey League, the Western States Hockey League, and most notably the ECHL.

Hockey in Fresno is about to get heated as the Fresno Falcons have returned after a nearly 20-year hiatus.

The Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) is proud to announce the addition of a new expansion team, set to begin play in the 2026-27 season at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California. This expansion marks another important step in the league's continued commitment to growth, as the FPHL works toward its goal of establishing more than 30 teams across the United States at the Single-A minor professional level. Frontwave Arena, a state-of-the-art indoor facility that opened in 2024, is home to the San Diego Clippers (NBA G League), San Diego Sockers (MASL), and San Diego Strike Force (IFL). The venue seats approximately 5,500 fans for hockey.

American Hockey League

The Springfield Thunderbirds outlasted the Providence Bruins, 1-0, in a goaltending duel for the ages on Thursday night inside the MassMutual Center, defeating Providence in four games to advance to the Atlantic Division Finals against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. By completing the upset of the Macgreor Kilpatrick Trophy winners, Springfield, which finished 38 points behind Providence during the regular season, completed the largest upset by point differential in Calder Cup Playoff history.

The Springfield Thunderbirds secured an overtime victory last night on their home ice, defeating the top-seeded Providence Bruins to advance in the semi-finals series.

SPHL

Rallying from 2-0 down in the best-of-five series, the Evansville Thunderbolts completed the historic comeback with a 6-4 game five victory in Peoria on Saturday night, becoming the fourth team in SPHL history to win back-to-back President's Cup titles. The Rivermen finally pulled Bostedt, but it was too little too late as the Thunderbolts completed the reverse sweep, coming back from a 2-0 series deficit to become the fourth SPHL team in history to win back-to-back President's Cup Titles, joining the Knoxville Ice Bears of 2008 and 2009, the Pensacola Ice Flyers of 2013 and 2014, and most recently the Huntsville Havoc of 2018 and 2019. Captain Matthew Hobbs was awarded Playoff MVP honors, scoring 1 goal and 9 assists for 10 points along with a +10 rating in 12 playoff games.

Professional Women's Hockey League

The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) announced expansion to Detroit, Michigan, with the newest team to begin play for the 2026-27 season with home games to be played at Little Caesars Arena. PWHL Detroit is joined by Ally Financial as the team's inaugural partner, with team jerseys to feature an exclusive Ally patch on the chest. In celebration of the PWHL's newest market, Detroit will host the 2026 PWHL Awards Ceremony presented by Ally on Tuesday, June 16, and the 2026 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck on Wednesday, June 17, with the Draft taking place at Fox Theatre as a ticketed event open to fans. Bringing professional women's hockey to Hockeytown is an undeniable next step for the PWHL and the storied hockey market. Detroit has welcomed the PWHL from the very beginning, starting with hosting the league's first-ever neutral-site game at Little Caesars Arena during the league's inaugural season in 2024, drawing 13,736 fans. Since then, local support has only grown, with Detroit hosting four PWHL games over three seasons - the most of any neutral-site city. Among those games were crowds of 14,288 fans, setting a then-U.S. arena attendance record for women's hockey on March 16, 2025, and a Little Caesars Arena women's hockey attendance high of 15,938 at the city's last Takeover Tour game on March 28, 2026, cementing Detroit fans' demand for a PWHL team to call their own.

Detroit will welcome a Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) team beginning in the 2026-27 season, a move celebrated by local girls' hockey players, fans, and advocates as a milestone for women's sports in the city. Leaders including Chris Ilitch and Mayor Mary Sheffield highlighted the significance of the expansion, emphasizing its impact on visibility and opportunities for women athletes, while young players expressed excitement about having a professional team to aspire to in their hometown.

North American Hockey League

Top 5 Plays of the Week

OTHER SPORTS

Major League Volleyball

For the first time in Major League Volleyball history, five sets were needed to decide the league championship as the Dallas Pulse defeated the Omaha Supernovas in a thrilling 3-2 come-from-behind win in the Match For A Million on Saturday. The championship is the first for Pulse as they became the first MLV expansion team to take home the league title in their debut campaign. The match was played before a sellout crowd of 4,598 fans at Comerica Center. "The energy in the Comerica Center was unreal all week long, the fans brought a level of passion that elevated every moment", shared MLV Commissioner Jaime Weston. "This is the major leagues; this is what the highest level of professional volleyball looks like. Seeing a team rise and win in front of its hometown crowd makes it even more special. It's a defining moment not just for these athletes, but for the continued growth of our league." Dallas outside hitter Sofia Maldonado Diaz earned MVP honors with a scintillating 26-kill performance to lead the Pulse to victory. Five of her kills came in the deciding fifth set. Natalia Valentin-Anderson handed out 43 assists while Tristin Savage recorded seven blocks to tie the MLV postseason match record.

2026 MLV Championship Final; Omaha Supernovas at Dallas Pulse Match Recap

Athletes Unlimited Softball League

The Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) today announced its full broadcast schedule for the 2026 season, featuring more than 90 games distributed across an expanded group of national and international broadcast partners, delivering the most comprehensive media coverage in professional softball history. AUSL games will air throughout the season on ESPN platforms, including ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and, for the first time, ESPN Deportes, alongside new partnerships with CBS Sports Network and MLB Network. Additional games will be available for free via MLB.TV and streaming on MLB.com, further expanding access for fans across North America and internationally. "This level of visibility is a significant step forward for the sport, our fans, athletes and commercial partners," said Cheri Kempf, Chief Broadcasting Officer, Athletes Unlimited. "With expanded distribution across multiple national platforms and new partners coming on board, we are continuing to build a consistent and accessible viewing experience for softball fans everywhere."

The reputation of an Athletes Unlimited Softball League Golden Ticket precedes it, but that didn't prevent the shock and surprise for the 17 college athletes who received one this year. Golden Tickets were presented at NCAA softball games across the country this spring, declaring the top talent selected in the AUSL College Draft. A final surprise was revealed which teams the athletes were selected by. Tennessee pitcher Karlyn Pickens was selected first overall by the Carolina Blaze, who received the No. 1 pick due to season standings last year. In all, this draft class represents 13 schools and five conferences (eight from the SEC, four from the Big 10, three from the Big 12, one from the ACC, and one from the Missouri Valley Conference).

Seventeen players were drafted in the Athletes Unlimited Softball League and two of them came from Tennessee.

Four Big Ten Players in 2026 AUSL Draft

Ultimate Frisbee Association

The Top 10 plays from Week 2 of the 2026 season!

BASEBALL

Northwoods League

The Field of Dreams Movie Site announced a partnership with the Northwoods League, bringing a permanent tenant baseball team to the Field of Dreams Ballpark beginning with the 2027 season. The Field of Dreams Ballpark opens in June of 2026, and this announcement marks a significant milestone in the venue's development. With a Northwoods League team as anchor tenant, the ballpark will give families and fans throughout the region a reason to return throughout the season. "This is exactly the kind of partnership we envisioned when we started building this ballpark. The Northwoods League has a proven track record of developing great players and creating great fan experiences," shared Tyler Daugherty, General Manager, Field of Dreams Ballpark. "Together, we think we're going to build something really special here in Dyersville." "We are thrilled to welcome Dyersville, Iowa and the iconic Field of Dreams to the Northwoods League family of teams," said Ryan Voz, Northwoods League president/commissioner. "As the largest summer collegiate league in the world it is a privilege to be able to bring the tradition of Northwoods League baseball to a place that celebrates the greatest game in spectacular fashion."

Northwoods League team coming to the Field of Dreams in 2027

The Northwoods League, a leading summer collegiate league that blends high-level competition with strong community engagement, today formally announced the establishment of Dune Coast Baseball, a new franchise set to begin play in summer 2027. The team will represent the dune-lined Lake Michigan shoreline communities. Anchored in New Buffalo, Michigan, the franchise will serve a two-state region stretching from Valparaiso and Chesterton in Northwest Indiana to St. Joseph and Benton Harbor in Southwest Michigan, including LaPorte, Michigan City, and the villages of Harbor Country. Long recognized as one of the Midwest's most desirable summer destinations, The Dune Coast is defined by its expansive beaches, iconic dunes, vineyards and vibrant walkable towns. Dune Coast Baseball intends to strengthen regional cohesion and provide a shared home team that reflects the spirit of this dynamic landscape.

International League

Marlins infielders Graham Pauley, Johnny Olmstead and Kemp Alderman combine on the Minors' first triple play of the season for Triple-A Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

South Atlantic League

Orioles No. 5 prospect Wehiwa Aloy slugs three homers for High-A Frederick

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

Canada's first WNBA team, the Toronto Tempo, opened its inaugural season Friday night against the Washington Mystics before a sold-out home crowd. Players and fans say the debut marks a major milestone for women's sports in Canada.

Fire fall to Chicago Sky in season opener as fans celebrate WNBA's return to Portland. After 24 years, the Fire have returned to Portland.

Tina Charles, the WNBA's all-time leading rebounder, is retiring from the league, the eight-time All-Star announced on social media.

NBA G League

The Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, announced Saagar Sarin as general manager. Sarin, 31, currently serves as Senior Director of Pro Personnel for the Sacramento Kings, contributing to scouting efforts across different levels of the organization. He brings nearly a decade of NBA experience to Stockton having spent time with the Minnesota Timberwolves as Personnel Scouting Coordinator (2019-21) where he helped with the selections of Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels. The Palo Alto, Calif. native began his NBA career with the Houston Rockets (2016-19), including two years as a Video Coordinator. He will continue to also serve Sacramento as the Senior Director of Pro Personnel.

Canadian Elite Baseball League

The Brampton Honey Badgers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Thursday that billionaire entrepreneur, former majority owner of the Dallas Mavericks, and former co-star of the Emmy award winning TV show Shark Tank, Mark Cuban has joined the Honey Badgers ownership group. Cuban's career has spanned a wide range of business ventures, with the Brampton Honey Badgers being among the latest. In the sports world, Cuban is most notably known as the former majority owner of the Dallas Mavericks, a position he held until he sold his majority stake in 2023, though still holding roughly 27% ownership of the organization. Cuban played an active role in the Mavericks success over his ownership tenure, contributing to their 2011 NBA championship. He is credited for his willingness to spend to acquire top talent, fostering team chemistry, building a "family-like" atmosphere, and pushing boundaries in an effort to improve the game he loves. "Canadian basketball is probably the most underappreciated in the world," said Cuban. "The talent here is through the roof and getting better by the day. The CEBL offers all of Canada the chance to see that amazing talent on display in exciting games that are fun and affordable for the entire family. I'm excited to be part of this team, help build the Brampton fanbase, and to bring some of the same fun we had in Dallas to the Toronto area!"

The billionaire business icon speaks with Donnovan Bennett to share why he's investing in Canadian basketball, why he thinks basketball in Canada is "top notch," and how he'll bring what he learned from his time with the Dallas Mavericks to the CEBL.

LACROSSE

National Lacrosse League

The Halifax Thunderbirds defeated the Georgia Swarm 15-11 on Sunday night at Scotiabank Centre, securing their spot in the 2026 NLL Finals in the process. Clarke Petterson had a team-best nine points, while Jason Knox had another six-point outing, finding twine three times. In his return to the Thunderbirds' lineup, Randy Staats scored a goal and added four assist, while Halifax captain Cody Jamieson had two goals and five points of his own. This is the first appearance in the NLL Finals for the Thunderbirds since the franchise moved to the Maritimes back in 2019. They will face the Toronto Rock in the best-of-three series to crown an NLL champion.

Fans and businesses are glad to see the Halifax Thunderbirds advance to the National Lacrosse League final.

The Toronto Rock closed out their best-of-3 NLL Semifinals Series in the third and deciding game with a 14-8 win on Saturday night at TD Coliseum in Hamilton to take the series two games to one. A finals appearance has been 11 years in the making with the Rock's last appearance in the NLL Cup championship series was in 2015. However, you have to go all the way back to 2011 for the Rock's last NLL title when names like Colin Doyle, Blaine Manning, and Bob Watson led the way. "That's sports, you go to a finals early in your career and you think you're going to go there all the time," said Nick Rose who joined the Rock in 2012 and was part of the 2015 team that got to the big dance. "We're here now and we're ready for the moment and we're excited to go to the NLL finals."

We are Finals bound. Relive all the great saves and goals that got us there in our 14-8 victory over the Seals.

Premier Lacrosse League

Top Plays Week One

FOOTBALL

Canadian Football League

The Calgary Stampeders have signed American quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. to a two-year contract extension that will keep him with the Red and White through the 2028 season. Adams' previous deal had been scheduled to expire at the end of the 2026 campaign. "We are excited to extend Vernon for two more years through the 2028 season," said Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson. "Consistent quarterback play is vital to maintain long-term success. We've prioritized getting as many core players extended as possible and, by extending Vernon, we've secured another long-term piece to our organization." Adams was traded from BC to Calgary following the 2024 campaign and is now entering his second season under centre as a Stamp. In his first year with the Red and White, Adams played and started 17 regular-season games, posting an 11-6 record. He completed 280 of 429 pass attempts for 4,247 yards and recorded 21 touchdowns, one two-point convert and 14 interceptions. He added 40 carries for 332 yards, two touchdowns and a pair of two-point conversions. In the Western Semi-Final, Adams completed 23 of 33 pass attempts for 334 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions and rushed three times for 24 yards.

QB Vernon Adams Jr. speaks with the media after signing a two-year contract extension that keeps him with the Calgary Stampeders through the 2028 season.

The BC Lions announced the signing of American quarterback Kaidon Salter. Salter (6'1, 195 lbs)- a native of Dallas, Texas, Salter began his college career at Liberty from 2021-24, appearing in 35 games and becoming the full-time starter in his sophomore campaign, while winning Hero Sports G5 National Player of the Year. Salter transferred to Colorado for his senior season, dressing in nine games and completing 127 of 204 passes for 1,404 yards and ten touchdowns. The dual-threat pivot added 103 carries for 356 yards and five more majors on the ground.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Hannes Wolf Completes the Hat Trick! First Hatty of the Season for New York City FC!

National Women's Soccer League

Further establishing the leadership team for Atlanta's NWSL club, AMB Sports and Entertainment (AMBSE) has named Keith McCloat Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of NWSL Atlanta 2028. "As we continue to build the foundation of NWSL Atlanta 2028, we set out to identify the best candidate with the knowledge, experience and demeanor to lead the financial functions of our newest club," said AMBSE Chief Executive Officer Rich McKay. "In addition to his extensive experience with the New York Mets, Keith's attention to detail and passion for his craft was evident as we went through the interview process. We're excited to welcome Keith to the organization and have full confidence he will excel as Chief Financial Officer. I'd like to thank our search committee, including the team at Sportsology, for their time and dedication to this process." McCloat joins NWSL Atlanta 2028 after spending the past nine years with the New York Mets where he most recently served as Senior Director of Financial Planning and Analysis for the club. With the Mets, McCloat led the budget and forecasting processes, partnered with senior leadership and ownership to inform and execute the organization's short- and long-term strategic plans, and served as a financial advisor on special projects and initiatives across the club.

The Prime Video broadcast crew had a special message for Barbra Banda from her mom after the game where she scored the game-winning goal for Orlando Pride.

Major Arena Soccer League

On this edition of Ten For Ten, Erik Bergrud sits down with MLS Reporter Andrew Wiebe, who has over a decade of experience working in the MLS as a host, producer, analyst, and reporter!







Major League Volleyball Stories from May 12, 2026

Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.