Honey Badgers Owner Leonard Asper Announces Mark Cuban Has Joined Franchise's Ownership Group

Published on May 7, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Brampton Honey Badgers News Release







The Brampton Honey Badgers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Thursday that billionaire entrepreneur, former majority owner of the Dallas Mavericks, and former co-star of the Emmy award winning TV show Shark Tank, Mark Cuban has joined the Honey Badgers ownership group.

Cuban's career has spanned a wide range of business ventures, with the Brampton Honey Badgers being among the latest. In the sports world, Cuban is most notably known as the former majority owner of the Dallas Mavericks, a position he held until he sold his majority stake in 2023, though still holding roughly 27% ownership of the organization.

Through long-time relationships with Honey Badgers and Anthem Sports and Entertainment owner Leonard Asper and former Mavericks executive, and current Honey Badgers CEO Al Whitely, Cuban has a strong connection with the team.

"I am thrilled that Mark has decided to formally join me on this journey after having already helped along the way, including introducing me to our current CEO Al Whitley," said Asper. "No one brings more basketball knowledge and winning culture than Mark, and all of us at the Honey Badgers are honoured to have him join this organization."

Cuban played an active role in the Mavericks success over his ownership tenure, contributing to their 2011 NBA championship. He is credited for his willingness to spend to acquire top talent, fostering team chemistry, building a "family-like" atmosphere, and pushing boundaries in an effort to improve the game he loves.

"Canadian basketball is probably the most underappreciated in the world," said Cuban. "The talent here is through the roof and getting better by the day. The CEBL offers all of Canada the chance to see that amazing talent on display in exciting games that are fun and affordable for the entire family. I'm excited to be part of this team, help build the Brampton fanbase, and to bring some of the same fun we had in Dallas to the Toronto area!"

Many people will also recognize Mark Cuban from his 13-year career on Shark Tank, where he sat on a panel as one of five investors, listening to small companies' presentations and pitches asking for investment.

More recently, Cuban co-founded Cost Plus Drugs in 2022, a public benefit corporation focused on providing pharmaceutical drugs to the public at a much lower cost. You can read more about Cost Plus Drugs here.

"I have had the honour and privilege to know and work with Mark Cuban for the last 25 years and I say without any hesitation, he is one-of-one," said Whitley. "This is a historic and landmark day for our franchise. Mark's business acumen, championship pedigree, and philanthropic endeavors make this relationship one that the Brampton Honey Badgers wholeheartedly cherish and are grateful for. We roll out the red carpet and welcome Mark into our ownership group with open arms!"

The Brampton Honey Badgers will begin their season with two home games on Friday, May 15 and Sunday, May 17 versus the Ottawa BlackJacks and Calgary Surge, respectively. Click here to get your Honey Badgers tickets today, starting at only $20 per game.







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from May 7, 2026

Honey Badgers Owner Leonard Asper Announces Mark Cuban Has Joined Franchise's Ownership Group - Brampton Honey Badgers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.