NBA Veteran Alex Cerda Agrees to Terms as Brampton's New Head Coach

Published on February 13, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

The Brampton Honey Badgers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) are thrilled to announce that Alex Cerda and the Honey Badgers agree to terms to make Cerda their new head coach. Cerda will join the club with 10 years of NBA experience, including two seasons as an assistant video coordinator with the Los Angeles Clippers (2018-2020).

Cerda will officially join the Honey Badgers after completing his third season with the South Bay Lakers (Los Angeles Lakers G League affiliate) where he is serving as an assistant coach.

Alex's professional journey began in 2016 as the head video coordinator and player development coach with the Indiana Mad Ants of the NBA G League. From there, he climbed his way up the coaching rankings, transitioning over to the NBA and working for the Los Angeles Clippers. In 2021, Cerda reached a new level of coaching as an assistant coach & offensive coordinator for the Texas Legends of the NBA G League before joining the South Bay Lakers in his current role.

"I could not be more excited to make my head coaching debut in Brampton and the CEBL," said Cerda. "I am grateful to have been given the opportunity to spearhead this team as they enter a new era. I am looking forward to working with Al [Whitley], Jermaine [Anderson], and John [Ross] to put together a roster we believe will embody the new culture we are building, and thrive in it as well. I can't wait to see you all around the Peel Region and at the CAA Centre this season!"

Cerda has also operated a player development training program in Dallas. Here, he spent the offseason training the likes of Canada's own AJ Lawson (Toronto Raptors), along with Jericho Sims (Milwaukee Bucks), Shake Milton (359 NBA games played), Jared Butler (148 NBA games played), and many more.

Cerda describes his coaching style as focused, detail-oriented and data-driven. Offensively, he has a very impressive resume, leading the 2022-23 Texas Legends to the G League's number-one offensive rating (118.9), points per chance (1.066), effective field goal percentage (60.3%), and three-point percentage (41.2%). His offensive philosophy is for the Honey Badgers to create the highest percentage shot possible on every possession by playing an analytically progressive brand of basketball.

On defense, Cerda wants to implement a tough, yet high-IQ style of play, pushing players to do their job one possession at a time. As a defensive coach for the 2024-25 South Bay Lakers, Cerda got the Lakers to the number-five defensive rating (105.3), number-four opponent effective field goal percentage (52.1%), and number-eight turnover percentage (18%) during the G League's Tip-Off Tournament.

"This is a very important year for Honey Badgers basketball, and I am confident that Alex is the person for this job," said Honey Badgers CEO Al Whitley. "His ability to lead, manage and motivate, along with his rare blend of high-level NBA experience make Coach Cerda an incredible asset for our entire organization and I look forward to reuniting with him on this next chapter of his professional career. We are grateful for his commitment and trust in what we are building in Brampton!"

On a personal note, Cerda attended the University of Texas at Austin and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Kinesiology. While at UT Austin, Cerda was also the men's basketball team's manager where he got an early start in the coaching business by helping out with drills and player development workouts.

"Alex is exactly the kind of coach who represents this organization's values and focus on winning championships," said Team Owner Leonard Asper. "I am so proud of the front office we have built and the people that they continue to attract to this organization. Honey Badgers and CEBL fans should be excited about the team that will be representing Honey Badgers basketball both on and off the court as we move into the upcoming season."

The Brampton Honey Badgers will begin their season with two home games on Friday, May 15 and Sunday, May 17 versus the Ottawa BlackJacks and Calgary Surge, respectively. Click here to get your Honey Badgers tickets today, starting at only $20 per game.







