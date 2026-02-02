Canadian Forward Prince Oduro to Enter Fifth Season with the Honey Badgers

The Brampton Honey Badgers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Monday that the franchise's all-time leader in games played, rebounds, and blocks Prince Oduro has agreed to return to the club for a fifth straight season.

Oduro began his professional career with the Honey Badgers in 2022 immediately following his senior season with the University of Detroit Mercy. In this season he helped the team achieve their first CEBL championship, and since then he has gone on to break many Brampton records including a franchise-leading 73 games played, 429 rebounds, and 79 blocks (third in CEBL history). He is also currently sitting at number four on the franchise's all-time points list with 577 (234 points behind first-place Koby McEwen).

"Prince has been an integral part of our franchise since his debut in 2022," said Honey Badgers General Manager and Vice President of Basketball Operations Jermaine Anderson. "I've watched him grow not only into a fantastic player, but into a leader within our organization. His return sets the tone for the culture we're continuing to build and is an important first step toward what should be an exciting offseason."

In 2025, Oduro was a bright spot for this Honey Badgers team. After an injury-riddled 2024 season, he returned and suited up for 23 out of 24 games, and recorded 9.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 1.1 blocks.

I'm thrilled to be a part of this new era in Brampton," said Oduro. "Obviously last year we underperformed as a franchise but we have made the necessary changes and steps forward we need to be great. In this new era for Brampton we are going to approach every practice, possession and game with a championship standard that we know will get us back into the postseason and have our hands raising the championship trophy once again."

Although it was his first professional season, Oduro played a very important role on the Honey Badgers 2022 championship roster. As a 24-year-old right out of university, he was a defensive spark plug off the bench, providing energy and versatility to help push the team to the league's number-one defensive rating that year.

Oduro's international resume outside of the CEBL spans over four different countries, including Hungary, Italy, Germany, and Finland.

His time in Finland with the Korihait Uusikaupunki, his first professional campaign overseas, began after his premier season with the Honey Badgers in 2022. In 32 contests, he averaged 12.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 25.0 minutes while registering seven double-doubles.

"After competing against Prince this past season, I am looking forward to being on the same sideline," said Honey Badgers Assistant General Manager John Ross. "Prince is the kind of high energy, high character player and person that we want to build with. We are thrilled to welcome him back to Brampton."

In a four-year, 75-game collegiate career across the University of Detroit Mercy, Mississippi State University, the University of South Florida, and Siena College, the Canadian forward averaged 5.1 points, 3.3 rebounds in 16.2 minutes.

He attended First Love Christian Academy in Washington, PA, becoming the first player in program history to sign with an NCAA Division I program when he committed to Siena College.

Oduro is an accomplished writer off the basketball court, publishing a poetry novel in January 2022 titled "Havoc Files", a deep introspective into his life experience.

Prince is the Honey Badgers first official signing of the Honey Badgers offseason. To stay up to date on the team's next offseason moves, become an insider here.

The Brampton Honey Badgers will begin their season with two home games on Friday, May 15 and Sunday, May 17 versus the Ottawa BlackJacks and Calgary Surge, respectively. Click here to get your Honey Badgers season tickets today, starting at only $24 per game.







