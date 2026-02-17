Brampton's Own Danilo Djuricic Signs with the Honey Badgers

Published on February 17, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Brampton Honey Badgers News Release







The Brampton Honey Badgers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Tuesday that they have signed Brampton's own Danilo Djuricic for the 2026 season.

Djuricic has played the past four seasons with the Scarborough Shooting Stars, including winning a championship with the organization in 2023. He also played two seasons with Basket Brno in Czechia, making his professional debut immediately after graduating from Harvard in Economics.

"Coming home to play the sport I love is a dream come true," said Djuricic. "I am grateful to the Shooting Stars organization for four unforgettable seasons, but looking forward to this next step in my career. Putting on a Brampton jersey and playing in front of my family and friends is going to be an amazing feeling."

Since 2021, Djuricic has played 119 games as a professional, averaging 4.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 13.4 minutes. Last season with the Shooting Stars, he scored in double-figures on three occasions including a 17-point outburst versus the Ottawa BlackJacks on May 27.

Djuricic played three seasons for the Harvard Crimson, with his senior season being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a junior, he played in all 29 games, with two as a starter and recorded a season-high 17 points on 7-for-9 shooting versus Yale. As a freshman, he put up back-to-back 10+ point outings en route to an Ivy League Rookie of the Week award.

He attended high school at St. Michael's College School in Toronto, where he had a highly acclaimed career. He helped lead the school to two OFSAA AAAA championships (2015 & 2017), he was the team captain during his junior and senior campaigns, a three-time BioSteel All-Canadian, and named to the Toronto High School Basketball Top-50 Players of All-Time list in 2016.

"Danilo is forever etched in history for helping lead our country to its first and only gold medal in Egypt, but more importantly, he is an incredible human being," said Honey Badgers General Manager and Vice President of Basketball Operations Jermaine Anderson. "On the court, he embodies what it means to sacrifice for a common goal. His unselfishness, experience, and leadership will be invaluable to our team and we're excited to welcome him to the Honey Badger family."

In June of 2023 in the midst of the Shooting Stars championship season, Djuricic was diagnosed with testicular cancer at just 24 years old. After being operated on in July of 2023, Djuricic opted to sit out a season of professional basketball and focus on recovery, ultimately returning back to action in May, 2024. Click here to read more about Danilo's inspiring story.

Djuricic is also the founder of The 40 Year Plan, an organization designed to help student-athletes and professionals think beyond short-term success and build a foundation for lifelong achievement. More about The 40 Year Plan here.

"Danilo is going to be an impact player for us on the court and in the locker room," said Honey Badgers Assistant General Manager John Ross. "We are thrilled to add a player of his caliber and character to the franchise. He is an inspiration who will be both a valuable contributor for the Honey Badgers and the Brampton community."

The Brampton Honey Badgers will begin their season with two home games on Friday, May 15 and Sunday, May 17 versus the Ottawa BlackJacks and Calgary Surge, respectively. Click here to get your Honey Badgers tickets today, starting at only $20 per game.







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from February 17, 2026

Brampton's Own Danilo Djuricic Signs with the Honey Badgers - Brampton Honey Badgers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.