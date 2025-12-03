Honey Badgers Announce Saud Juman as New Team President

The Brampton Honey Badgers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) are proud to announce Saud Juman as the team's new president. Saud is a highly experienced business leader and executive, bringing over two decades of expertise in scaling businesses, cultivating successful cultures, and leading high-performance teams.

Notably, as the founder, president, and CEO of Policy Medical, he developed the first healthcare policy management software, which was adopted by more than 3000 U.S. hospitals. Saud successfully guided the company from its bootstrap beginnings for 18 years to a successful acquisition.

Following his exit from the company in 2018, Saud channeled his leadership skills into professional basketball, where he served as the assistant coach & head of player development for the Niagara River Lions, contributing to the team's success both on and off the court during their 2025 CEBL Championship run.

"Saud offers a unique combination of executive rigor, people-focused leadership, and extensive basketball knowledge, specializing in the creation of systems and cultures that deliver wins - in business and in the community," said Honey Badgers CEO Al Whitley. "We are incredibly excited and fortunate to welcome Saud to the Brampton Honey Badgers as the franchise embarks on a new chapter of basketball in the Peel Region and across Canada."

Furthermore, Saud's commitment to basketball is matched by his dedication to positive community impact through his family's foundation, which provides funding for youth grassroots programs.

"It's a new era for Honey Badger's basketball and I am humbled to be a part of this exciting team," said Juman. "I look forward to approaching this role with the discipline and commitment to winning on and off the court, while forging deep connections in Brampton and the Peel community."

