Honey Badgers Sign Three Canadians Ahead Of Final Two Games Of The Season

The Brampton Honey Badgers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Thursday that they have re-signed forward Jasman Sangha, and signed forward Malik Grant and guard Ankit Choudhary for the final two games of the regular season.

The Honey Badgers will hit the road to face the Winnipeg Sea Bears this Friday, August 8, then make their move to Saskatchewan to close the 2025 regular season versus the Rattlers on Sunday, August 10.

Ahead of these final two games, the Honey Badgers will be without some of their stars including Koby McEwen, David Muenkat, and Marcus Carr, as they have all departed for their next journeys overseas. To make up for these losses, the Honey Badgers have added some Canadian talent, including two Brampton natives in Sangha and Grant.

Jasman Sangha began his professional career this season with the Honey Badgers, playing two games and posting three points in each one versus Montreal and Ottawa. He was eventually released to explore an opportunity with The Basketball Tournament and has now been re-signed after playing one game with the Brown Ballers, recording 11 points and three rebounds July 19 versus the Stars of Storrs.

Malik Grant was drafted by the Ottawa BlackJacks with the 24th overall pick in the 2025 CEBL Draft out of Humber College. Grant will make his professional debut this Friday versus the Sea Bears after a very successful senior season of collegiate basketball where he led the Hawks to a CCAA Championship, earning the CCAA Championship MVP. He also became the third Humber Hawk to be named OCAA Player of the Year, averaging 16.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.2 steals, and 29.7 minutes in 18 games.

Ankit Choudhary is a 6-foot-1 guard out of the University of Ottawa. He joined Jasman Sangha in the Brown Ballers matchup versus the Stars of Storrs and dropped a team-high 21 points including five made three-pointers and four assists. In his final collegiate season, Choundary helped the Gee-Gees to a OUA Tournament Championship and third place finish in the U SPORTS Tournament. He earned All-OUA Second Team honours as well, posting 14.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.1 steals, and 28.9 minutes in 28 games.

The Honey Badgers 2025 campaign will come to an end this weekend as they look to end on a high note versus the Winnipeg Sea Bears on August 8 and Saskatchewan Rattlers on August 10. You can catch all the action on CEBL+.







