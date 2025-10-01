Sheldon Cassimy Resigns as Honey Badgers Head Coach

The Brampton Honey Badgers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Tuesday that Sheldon Cassimy has resigned as head coach after two seasons, and six total seasons with the team.

Cassimy has played an integral part in the evolution and growth of the Honey Badgers organization since joining the coaching staff in 2020. During his tenure, the Honey Badgers have made a postseason appearance four times ('20-'23), including a championship in 2022 after a 90-88 victory over the Scarborough Shooting Stars where Cassimy served as lead assistant coach.

"We would like to express our deepest gratitude for everything Sheldon has contributed since joining the team in 2020," said General Manager and Vice President of Basketball Operations Jermaine Anderson. "Sheldon has had a meaningful impact on the development of every player to wear a Honey Badger uniform during his time. His ability to connect with players and adapt to the evolving demands of both the league and our organization has been truly special. I look forward to following his continued growth in the coaching profession and wish him nothing but success in the future."

Cassimy's professional head coaching debut came in 2022 when he unexpectedly took Head Coach Ryan Schmidt's place versus the Guelph Nighthawks (now Calgary Surge). As interim head coach, Cassimy led the Honey Badgers to a 95-76 victory, his first career win.

Since then, Cassimy was put in charge of the Brampton Honey Badgers at Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) in 2023 before serving as lead assistant coach again during the 2023 CEBL regular season behind Antoine Broxsie. In 2024, Cassimy was promoted to head coach where he held the role for two seasons.

"I want to thank the Honey Badgers and CEBL for providing an opportunity for Canadian coaches and players to develop," said Cassimy. "I joined the team in 2020 and these six years have been invaluable. The Honey Badgers will always hold a special place in my heart. I want to thank Jermaine [Anderson] for bringing me on and being nothing but supportive through this journey. I hope the very best for the team going forward."

Cassimy's resignation comes as he looks to turn his focus over to his role as lead assistant coach with the McMaster University Marauders men's basketball program. Their home opener takes place on October 24 at Burridge Gymnasium in Hamilton.

