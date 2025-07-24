Honey Badgers Ink Deals with Two Canadian Forwards

July 24, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Brampton Honey Badgers News Release







The Brampton Honey Badgers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Thursday that they have re-signed forward Yaw Obeng-Mensah and have picked up former Ottawa BlackJack Wheza Panzo for the remainder of the season.

With five games remaining in the 2025 regular season, the Honey Badgers are rounding out their roster as some players have headed back overseas, including David Muenkat and Marcus Carr.

Yaw Obeng-Mensah spent the entire 2024 season with the Honey Badgers and averaged 5.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 15.8 minutes in 19 games. He finished the season with the best game of his professional career, recording 25 points, 13 rebounds, two blocks, and one steal versus Ottawa on July 29.

Since his last stint with the team, the Niagara University product has spent time with London in the Basketball Super League (BSL) and Independ in Argentina. Now he will get a chance to play right back where his career started.

"Yaw's energy will be a welcome presence to the team for the remainder of the season," said Honey Badgers General Manager and Vice President of Basketball Operations Jermaine Anderson. "He's familiar with our system, and he will play with passion and grit regardless of our position in the standings."

Wheza Panzo on the other hand is currently playing through his first professional season of basketball. Coming from Iona University, the Mississauga-native signed with the Ottawa BlackJacks and played with them through their first four games of the season. The sharpshooter will now join the Honey Badgers to close the CEBL season.

Panzo is a sharpshooter. He shot .395 from distance throughout his five-year collegiate career and currently holds the single game three-point record at Stetson University where he made 10 threes in a career-high 30-point effort vs. Webber International University on December 10, 2022.

"Similar to Yaw, we're familiar with Wheza and his ability to space the floor" said Anderson. "As players leave for their respective teams and national team duties, Wheza will have the opportunity to prove himself in the last five games of the season."

Overall, the 6-foot-7 forward averaged 6.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 24.6 minutes in 154 games with Iona (2023-2024) & Stetson (2019-2023).

The Honey Badgers 2025 campaign is set to continue this Friday at the CAA Centre for Caribbean Night where Obeng-Mensah and Panzo will make their season debuts with the team. This is followed by the Honey Badgers' final home game of the season where they will face the Niagara River Lions on July 27 on Fan Appreciation Day.

In the spirit of the end of the regular season, please find a Buy One, Get One free offer here for the Honey Badgers last two home games. We look forward to seeing you at the CAA Centre!







