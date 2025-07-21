Honey Badgers Sign Hamilton-Native Williams for Remainder of Season

July 21, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Brampton Honey Badgers News Release







The Brampton Honey Badgers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Monday that they have signed former Ottawa BlackJack and Edmonton Stinger Rudi Williams for the remainder of the 2025 CEBL season.

The Honey Badgers have made several signings throughout the season of players with CEBL experience including the likes of Marcus Carr and Bryson Williams, and Rudi Williams is no different. He is coming off a 10-game stint with the BlackJacks where he posted 6.7 points and 2.5 assists while shooting .467 from beyond the arc. He came out strong this season with 15 points, six assists, and 10 made free throws May 18 vs. Niagara. He also recorded a 14-point game recently, once again versus Niagara on June 15.

"Rudi is a solid addition as we try to close the regular season on a strong note," said Honey Badgers General Manager and Vice President of Basketball Operations Jermaine Anderson. "He is a high-energy guard that can score and defend. We're looking forward to welcoming him to the team."

Williams has really established himself as a scorer thus far in his young career. In his two seasons playing in Hungary and Austria, he has averaged 21.1 points and 20.7 points, respectively. He has also averaged 4.7 assists for his career coming into Brampton.

Williams scored in double-figures in all 28 games he played with Kormend in Hungary. This included four double-doubles and three 30+-point outings, highlighted by 30 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, and three steals November 2 vs. Szolnok.

This will be Williams third stint in the CEBL as he began his professional career with the Edmonton Stingers. He only played two games but recorded five points in his debut against his new squad, the Honey Badgers on June 23, 2023.

Williams played at four different programs over a five-year collegiate stint, including ending his career with Brigham Young University (BYU) where he posted 12.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists. He played a big role with the Cougars and became one of three players in BYU history to score 25 or more points off the bench at least three times during the regular season.

The Honey Badgers 2025 campaign is set to continue on the road in Ottawa where Williams will make his Honey Badgers debut. This is followed by the Honey Badgers final two home games of the season which take place Friday, July 25 vs. Scarborough and Sunday, July 27 vs. Niagara.

