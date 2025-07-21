BlackJacks Ride Strong Second Half to Win over Honey Badgers

July 21, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Ottawa BlackJacks forward Isaih Moore dunks

(Ottawa BlackJacks)

After a back-and-forth first quarter, the Ottawa BlackJacks locked in on the defensive effort that has become their calling card and rode it to a 91-77 victory over the visiting Brampton Honey Badgers.

Javonte Smart led the way with 28 points and six assists, while Isaih Moore had 22 points and a regular-season franchise-record 18 rebounds for the BlackJacks.

"The first quarter, we really couldn't find a flow defensively," BlackJacks head coach Dave DeAveiro said after the game. "I think Shakur (Daniel) picking up two quick fouls... he gets our defense going. We usually put Shakur on their toughest offensive player, and not having him out there hurt us a little bit. We put him in for the second quarter, and I thought he did a really good job. We always have a chance to win the game when our defense is good."

DeAveiro added: "The guy I really want to acknowledge tonight is Christian (Rohlehr). He's been sitting and waiting for his turn, and he did a really good job for us tonight. Six points and eight rebounds is a really good game for a guy that's been sitting."

The win brought the BlackJacks back to an even .500 record and moved them closer to clinching a playoff berth, which they can secure with either a win in their next game on Wednesday or a Brampton loss.

Things got off to a fast start for both teams in a chirpy first quarter that saw 16 free throws awarded on 11 committed fouls. Ottawa led by as much as eight, but Brampton responded to cut the lead to 31-30 by quarter's end.

The game shifted in the second quarter, when the BlackJacks held the Honey Badgers to just 6-of-21 shooting from the field and only 13 points.

"Even just looking at the box score, I feel like we could have shot the ball a bit better, been better on the offensive glass," Brampton head coach Sheldon Cassimy said. "They have multiple guys that get on the glass. I feel like we were getting the initial stop and then just giving up those second-chance points. Isaih Moore did a great job on the offensive glass and finished off the game with 22 and 18. Not much you can coach about that, other than having heart and closing out possessions.

"At times guys get deflated with the back and forth of what's going on in the game that I don't want to get in trouble for, but that's how the game went for me."

Koby McEwan and Quinndary Weatherspoon tied for the team lead with 17 points for the Honey Badgers, while David Muenkat added 14 points and eight rebounds, including a perfect 4-for-4 from three-point range.

Brampton kept it close in the second quarter, but a 12-4 Ottawa run late in the frame gave the BlackJacks some breathing room. By the start of the second half, Ottawa came out with renewed energy and ensured the outcome was never in doubt.

The loss extended Brampton's losing streak to seven games. Their last win came on June 29 against the Niagara River Lions.

"As soon as we got to the locker room, coach emphasized this was going to be a defensive half in order for us to pull away with the lead, and I think we really locked in on that in the second half," Moore said.

As for his record-setting rebound performance, Moore downplayed the individual accomplishment, instead focusing on the team's larger goals. Still, he shared the mindset that drives his consistency.

"Three things I tell myself religiously: I control my energy, my attitude, and my effort," Moore said. "Those three things are my controllables. I can't control missed shots and calls or stuff like that, so I really key in on those three things. I think my energy and my effort really help me get rebounds."

"The win is the most important," he continued. "Right now, we're trying to push for the playoffs. With seeding, we're playing every game like it's a playoff game for the last two or three weeks of the season."

"We're in a tough stretch now. I think we have six games in 13 days," DeAveiro said. "What's really important here is rest. Our guys need to take care of their bodies and rest. This is the toughest stretch of the season coming up. We have to make sure our guys are fresh. We got something to play for. We're trying to finish first or second so you get that bye and that home-court advantage. I think we're all on the same page there, so that's definitely on our minds."

