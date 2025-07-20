Ottawa BlackJacks Add Two Players

July 20, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

The Ottawa BlackJacks of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), Canada's largest professional sports league, announced today that the team has signed forward Brock Newton while re-signing forward Owen Kenney who had previously been serving as a member of the club's practice team. Both players have signed standard player developmental contracts for the remainder of the season.

As members of the 2024-25 University of Ottawa Gee-Gees (U SPORTS), both players were a part of a record-setting 20-2 regular season that culminated in a third consecutive bronze medal for Ottawa at the 2025 U SPORTS National Championship in Vancouver.

A 6'7" native of Barrie, Ont., Kenney has been placed on the suspended list as the member of the 2024-25 U SPORTS All-Rookie Team is currently representing Canada at the FIBA U23 3X3 Nations League 2025 - Americas 2 event in Punta Arenas, Chile. Making five starts while appearing in all 22 regular season contests for Ottawa this past season, Kenney averaged 8.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per-game while ranking ninth in the OUA with 21 blocks on the year.

Newton, 23, concluded his third season with the Gee-Gees in 2024-25 where he was recognized with a spot on the U SPORTS Final 8 All-Star Team along with fellow CEBL players Sam Maillet (Vancouver) and Geoffrey James (Winnipeg). In 2023-24, the native of Fergus, Ont. was recognized as an OUA First Team All-Star and U SPORTS Second Team All-Canadian after pacing his team with 17.0 points per-game. He has been added to the active roster and is expected to be in the lineup for the BlackJacks game on Monday, July 21 against Brampton.

