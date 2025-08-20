Canadian Basketball Ventures L.P. Parts Ways with BlackJacks President Mark Wacyk

Canadian Basketball Ventures L.P. (CBV), the corporate entity that owns the Ottawa BlackJacks, announced today that the organization has mutually agreed to part ways with BlackJacks' President, Mark Wacyk, effective immediately.

In his lone season with the organization, the team finished in second place in the CEBL's Eastern Conference, and hosted the conference semifinal. Mark also played a role in expanding the BlackJacks' presence through community partnerships and connections within Ottawa's basketball network. CBV thanks Mark for his contributions and wishes him well in his future endeavors.







