Ottawa BlackJacks Appoint Jason Winters as President

Published on October 9, 2025 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

The Ottawa BlackJacks of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced today the appointment of Jason Winters as the club's new president.

Winters joins the BlackJacks having served as the general manager of Myers Kanata Nissan since 2019. A highly respected business leader in the Ottawa community. He and his family have also owned and operated multiple Booster Juice franchises across the Capital Region.

A long-time BlackJacks season ticket holder, Winters brings a deep passion for basketball along with a proven track record of building authentic partnerships and delivering meaningful value to stakeholders.

"As someone who has been in the stands as a proud season ticket holder and fan of the BlackJacks, it has been incredible to watch the growth and awareness of the team and the CEBL in Canada," said Winters. "Stepping into the role of President to lead this team and serve our community is something that my family and I are honoured to do. I am excited and committed to building on the foundation the BlackJacks have already established with integrity, passion and a deep respect for our fans and the Ottawa community."

In his new role as President, Jason will lead the BlackJacks into an exciting new era - strengthening community ties and enhancing the club's impact both on and off the court as the team continues to grow its presence in the CEBL and across the Ottawa region.

"We are proud and privileged to welcome Jason into this leadership role," said Justin Pascoe, CEO of Diamond Sports Canada. "As a long-standing member of the Ottawa community, he brings a wealth of professional experience, a reputation for excellence and strong family values that have earned him widespread respect throughout the region."

"Jason's leadership, integrity and lifelong passion for basketball make him the ideal person to guide the BlackJacks into an exciting new chapter," continued Pascoe. "He embodies the values we want this club to stand for and has a true connection to our fans and community. Together, we will make the BlackJacks a team that our fans, sponsors and city can be proud of on and off the court"

A graduate of Algonquin College of Applied Arts and Technology, Winters lives in Old Ottawa South with his family, Sherry, Archer, Zoe and Nevaeah.

Season seat packages for the 2026 campaign are now available online at theblackjacks.ca/season-seat-memberships.







