James Derouin to Return as Ottawa BlackJacks General Manager

Published on November 21, 2025 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

The Ottawa BlackJacks of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced today that the club has re-signed James Derouin to a contract which will see him serve as general manager of the team for the 2026 season.

Derouin will be entering his second season as the full-time general manager of the BlackJacks after he helped lead Ottawa to a second place finish in the Eastern Conference's regular season standings and an appearance in the conference semifinals in 2025.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to return and help lead this organization forward," said Derouin. "My focus is clear: build a championship team for this city, deepen our engagement with the community, and work closely with our new ownership group to deliver a high-quality roster that reflects our shared vision for excellence. This is a special place, and I'm committed to doing everything possible to bring a title home."

The 2026 CEBL campaign will mark Derouin's sixth with the BlackJacks organization having also served as the club's head coach and Director of Basketball Strategy and Analytics since joining the staff in 2021.

"We are proud to welcome James back to our organization," said BlackJacks President Jason Winters. "With his leadership, we will take bold steps to build a championship-caliber roster while simultaneously expanding our impact in the community- growing youth basketball programs, creating opportunities for young athletes, and inspiring the next generation of players both on and off the court."

An Ottawa native, Derouin has served as head coach of the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees men's basketball team since June 2010 and is the winningest coach in program history. This season, he has led the group to a 5-2 record in OUA play and a number seven ranking in the latest iteration of the USPORTS Top 10 rankings.

