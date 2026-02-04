Ottawa BlackJacks Announce 2026 School Day Game

Published on February 4, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Ottawa BlackJacks News Release







The Ottawa BlackJacks of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) are excited to announce the organization's second School Day Game for Capital Region elementary and high school students, taking place on Wednesday, May 6th, 2026 at The Arena at TD Place, with presenting partner Bell Let's Talk.

Together, the Ottawa BlackJacks and Bell Let's talk are helping students 'take a moment for Mental Health' at this year's game. For more information on the Bell Let's Talk campaign, visit letstalk.bell.ca. The Ottawa BlackJacks look to grow the reach of their second School Day Game, the 2025 iteration seeing over 6,000 fans in attendance.

Taking place at 10:30 a.m., the BlackJacks will tip off against the Capital All-Stars, a collection of talent from the Capital Region in a daytime matchup. The BlackJacks are working with all major school boards across the Ottawa and Outaouis regions with the aim of providing students with the opportunity to experience live professional basketball and enjoy an exciting field trip with their peers from all areas of the Capital Region. Tickets are priced at $20 per student with 1 complimentary adult ticket provided for every 10 paid student tickets.

"As President of the Ottawa BlackJacks, I couldn't be more excited to welcome students from across our city to a School Day Game right here in Ottawa." said Jason Winters, President of the Ottawa BlackJacks. "This is about more than basketball, it's about creating an unforgettable experience that brings energy, learning, and community together in one place. A daytime game gives students the chance to see high-level professional sport up close, feel the power of teamwork and perseverance, and take pride in a team that represents their city. We're proud to open our doors to the next generation, inspire them through sport, and show them that the Ottawa BlackJacks are a team they can grow up cheering for."

Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. with tip-off scheduled for 10:30am. The event is expected to conclude around 1:00pm. Throughout the day students will have the opportunity to visit educational vendors located throughout the arena. Concessions will be open for students to purchase various pre-selected meal options and other available snacks. Pre-paid food vouchers are available for purchase in addition to tickets. Please note that The Arena at TD Place is a cashless venue. Credit card and debit card payments are supported. Students will be permitted to bring in bagged lunches for the event. BlackJacks merchandise will also be available for purchase at the game.

Transportation to and from the venue is the responsibility of the participating school. Information regarding drop-offs and pick-up strategy will be shared with school representatives once tickets are purchased.

Any schools interested in attending can email info@theblackjacks.ca, call 613-294-1133 with an estimated number of tickets or fill out the online form. Spots are limited, so interested participants are encouraged to confirm their attendance as soon as possible.

Although the game will be geared towards school groups, BlackJacks season-seat members will be welcome to attend the game at no additional cost and are encouraged to contact their sales representative for more information.

Flexible ticket packages for the regular season are currently available to purchase by visiting theblackjacks.ca/tickets.

BlackJacks 2026 season-seat memberships are available now. For additional details, fans are encouraged to email aalhussaini@theblackjacks.ca or call 613-294-1133.







