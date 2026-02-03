Ottawa BlackJacks Re-Sign Justin Jackson

The Ottawa BlackJacks of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced today that the club has re-signed Canadian forward Justin Jackson ahead of the 2026 season.

Jackson returns to the Nation's Capital following a 2025 campaign that saw him average 7.7 points per-game while ranking second on the club in total rebounds (122) in what was his fourth season of CEBL play.

The Toronto native was one of two BlackJacks to appear in each of the team's 25 regular season and playoff games recording the first two double-doubles of his CEBL career. His highest performance of the season came in Montreal on August 6, 2025 where he recorded 21 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists on top of the target score winning basket. This sets his second highest scoring game in his time in the CEBL.

Currently, Jackson is a member of the Windy City Bulls of the NBA G League where he has appeared in 9 games and is averaging 3.4 points and 3.3 rebounds in 8.7 minutes per game. His first appearance with the team was on November 11, 2025 and his best performance thus far occurring on January 8, 2026, where he recorded 11 points and 7 rebounds, knocking down 3 of 5, 3-point attempts (.600 3P%).

"Re-signing Justin was a top priority for us this off-season. He is a high-IQ, team-first player whose career is on a clear upward trajectory," said Ottawa BlackJacks general manager James Derouin. "Beyond his versatility on the floor, Justin is a culture-setter and a true fan favourite in Ottawa. Having a versatile defender like J5 back in the fold is exactly what we need to build the championship system coach Mazzulla is bringing to the BlackJacks in 2026."

Drafted 43rd overall in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Denver Nuggets, he was the first NBA draftee to sign in the CEBL in April of 2020 and will be entering his eighth professional season.

Ottawa opens the season at The Arena at TD Place on Tuesday, May 12 at 7:30 p.m. against the defending Western Conference champion, Calgary Surge.

