Tyler Shaw Headlines the BlackJacks Fan Appreciation Night

Published on July 6, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Ottawa BlackJacks News Release







OTTAWA, ON - The Ottawa BlackJacks of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced today that multi-platinum Canadian recording artist Tyler Shaw will headline the halftime show during the team's Fan Appreciation Night on Wednesday, July 22, when the BlackJacks take on the Scarborough Shooting Stars at TD Place.

One of Canada's most recognized pop talents, Shaw will bring an unforgettable performance to cap off the BlackJacks' regular season home schedule as the organization celebrates the fans who have supported the team throughout the 2026 campaign.

A multi-platinum-selling singer, songwriter, producer, and actor from Vancouver, British Columbia, Shaw first broke onto the Canadian music scene with his Platinum-certified debut single "Kiss Goodnight" in 2012. Since then, he has become one of Canada's most successful pop artists, earning multiple JUNO Award nominations, including Breakthrough Artist of the Year, Pop Album of the Year, and Adult Contemporary Album of the Year.

In 2022, Shaw's heartfelt reinterpretation of GAYLE's global hit "abcdefu," titled "Love You Still (abcdefu Romantic Version)," became a worldwide viral sensation. The track inspired billions of views across TikTok and accumulated more than 240 million combined audio and video streams, earning Platinum certifications in Canada and Taiwan and Gold certifications across Asia.

Earlier this year, Shaw released "RUN TO YOU," the lead single from his upcoming fifth studio album, kicking off a new chapter in his career. He is currently preparing for a Canadian and European tour while continuing to release new music throughout 2026.

Fans attending Fan Appreciation Night can look forward to an evening filled with exciting giveaways, special in-game experiences, and a live halftime performance from one of Canada's most recognized pop talents before cheering on the BlackJacks as they battle the Scarborough Shooting Stars.

Tickets for Fan Appreciation Night are available now at theblackjacks.ca.







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from July 6, 2026

Tyler Shaw Headlines the BlackJacks Fan Appreciation Night - Ottawa BlackJacks

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