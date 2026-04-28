A Home Opener You Don't Want to Miss

Published on April 28, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Ottawa BlackJacks News Release







The Ottawa BlackJacks kick off their seventh season in the Capital on May 12. The reigning western conference champions, the Calgary Surge, will come to town to begin our season with some healthy competition.

But the excitement doesn't end there. Our half-time performance will feature Canadian R&B singer, Xav Trudeau. Featuring songs like Til The Nights Done, Back Me Up and The Dive, this show is one you don't want to miss.

Releasing his first single in February 2025, Xav has now released five singles and one EP titled When Does It End? The young music star is set to light up the BlackJacks court alongside our dancers in between two great halves of basketball.

"I'm excited to perform at the BlackJacks game. Ottawa has such great energy, so I'm looking forward to being part of that vibe, "said Trudeau.

This night will feature more than just hoops and music. Mayor Mark Sutcliffe will be in attendance for the game as well Revello Williamson, a local food reviewer and influencer.

The home opener will set the tone for our entire season. Good hoops, good entertainment and good company. Along with a theme for every game, you will watch electrifying half-time shows and see local influencers at each game. We want it to be an experience, and one that you will talk about for days after.

Single-game tickets are currently available to purchase by visiting theblackjacks.ca/tickets.

BlackJacks 2026 season-seat memberships are available now. For additional details, fans are encouraged to email ticketing@theblackjacks.ca or call 613-294-1133.







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from April 28, 2026

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