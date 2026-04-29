$25 Can Send a Student in Need to Our School Day Game
Published on April 28, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)
Saskatoon Mamba News Release
On May 14, 2026, the Saskatoon Mamba will host the first-ever Be Well School Day Game at SaskTel Centre for Grades 5-12 students from Saskatoon Public Schools. Designed specifically for Saskatoon Public Schools, this regular season game and its surrounding program support the district's vision for wellbeing and the belief that students can develop the skills to make healthy choices.
Basketball is the hook. Wellness is the win. Resilience. Belonging. Emotional Regulation.
Through Mamba CARES, our purpose-driven partnership with the amazing team at the Saskatoon Public Schools Foundation (SPSF), we are ensuring that every SPS student in this city who loves basketball, but does not have the means to attend a game, is given the opportunity to cheer for their team on Thursday May 14th.
For $25.00 you can send one student in financial distress to a Mamba game.
For $750.00 you can send an entire classroom.
All personal and corporate donations are eligible for a tax receipt.
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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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