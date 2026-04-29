Saskatoon Mamba Welcome Back Scoring Guard Jamir Chaplin, Adding Experience And Firepower To The Lineup

Published on April 29, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Saskatoon Mamba News Release







The Saskatoon Mamba of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) are proud to announce the re-signing of Jamir Chaplin, who makes his long awaited return to the basketball court after a season ending injury in Saskatchewan during the 2025 CEBL season.

The Norcross, Georgia local returns for his second CEBL campaign after making a significant impact in 2025, where he immediately became a focal point of any team he played against, averaging 17.8 points and 1.3 assists per game, while shooting 41 per cent from the field. Chaplin also started all 10 of his games played. He quickly became a fan favourite and a main contributor to the team.

"Jamir's return to Saskatoon is a big addition for us," said Head Coach Isaiah Fox. "He's a proven scorer and competitor, and we're excited to have his energy and leadership back in the lineup."

Prior to his professional career, Chaplin spent five years in the NCAA Division I with South Florida and Little Rock, where he consistently performed at a high level. In his breakout 2024 season, Chaplin averaged 14.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game, displaying his high level of potential and skill. This elite level of play resulted in him being placed on the OVC All-Newcomer Team, All-OVC First Team, and NABC All-District (18) Second Team.

"IÃÂ´m super excited to be joining the Mamba family, and to be coming to Saskatoon to play again. Can't wait to compete," said Chaplin.

Fans can expect Chaplin to bring experience, scoring, and a renewed sense of urgency to the new era of basketball in Saskatoon, blending established excellence with a renewed vision for the future.

Don't miss the action -- single-game tickets for the Saskatoon Mamba's upcoming season are now available. Visit saskatoonmamba.ca/single-game-tickets for more details and to secure your seats.







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from April 29, 2026

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