Saskatoon Mamba Add Play-Making Guard Dajuan Gordon

Published on April 27, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Saskatoon Mamba News Release







The Saskatoon Mamba of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced today the organization has signed American guard, DaJuan Gordon, for the 2026 season.

Gordon joins the Mamba following a productive 2025-26 NBA G-League season with the Noblesville Boom (Indiana Pacers affiliate). The 6-foot-4 guard started 24 of 34 games, ranking fourth on his team in both total points (438) and three-point percentage (45.6%). He also reached 15+ points in 18 games this past season, accounting for more than half of his games played. He had a standout 24-point performance against the Mexico City Capitanes.

"We're excited to add DaJuan Gordon to our group. He's the kind of player who impacts both ends of the floor every single night," said Isaiah Fox, Head Coach of the Saskatoon Mamba.

"He brings a high motor and a team-first mindset that aligns perfectly with what we're building here in Saskatoon." In addition to his offensive consistency, Gordon impacted the team on the defensive side of the ball as well, ranking third on the team in defensive rebounds (120) and fourth on the team in total steals (46). He also recorded a career-high 13 rebound performance against the Grand Rapids Gold.

"I'm thankful for the space and opportunity to play for this great organization and IÃÂ´m ready to compete," said Gordon.

Raised in Chicago, Gordon developed his skills at Curie Metropolitan High School, becoming a highly ranked prospect across the United States, including being ranked 40th overall in ESPN's top shooting guards of 2019.

He then played collegiately in NCAA D1 for five years with Kansas State, Missouri, New Mexico State, and Texas-Arlington. Gordon averaged 9.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game over the course of five years. Due to his breakout year in 2024, Gordon was placed on the WAC All-Defensive Team and All-Conference First Team.

Fans can expect Gordon to bring a gritty team mindset and relentless defensive tendencies to the new era of basketball in Saskatoon, blending established excellence with a renewed vision for the future.

Don't miss the action -- single-game tickets for the Saskatoon Mamba's upcoming season are now available. Visit saskatoonmamba.ca/single-game-tickets for more details and to secure your seats.







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from April 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.