Calgary Surge Add NBA G League Forward Gabe Levin to 2026 Roster

Published on April 27, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Calgary Surge News Release







The Calgary Surge of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) have signed forward Gabe Levin for the 2026 season, bringing in a player with valuable NBA G League experience with the Stockton Kings (Sacramento Kings affiliate) and a proven ability to contribute in competitive, high-level environments.

Levin brings a well-rounded skillset and professional experience to Calgary, as the Surge continue to build a competitive and balanced lineup heading into the new campaign.

"Gabe is a player we're really excited about adding to our group," said General Manager Shane James. "His ability to rebound, facilitate, and compete physically gives us another dimension on both ends of the floor."

Standing 6-foot-8, Levin is known for his toughness, rebounding ability, and offensive versatility.

He can score around the basket, make plays for teammates, and defend multiple positions, making him a valuable addition to Calgary's frontcourt.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to join the Calgary Surge and compete in the CEBL," said Levin. "I've heard great things about the organization and the city, and I'm looking forward to getting to work with the team, building chemistry, and doing whatever it takes to help us win."

Levin joins the Surge following his 2025-26 season with the Stockton Kings, where he averaged 8.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game. His strong presence on the glass and ability to impact the game as a playmaker highlight his value as a consistent and reliable contributor.

He also played a role in Stockton's playoff success, contributing in key moments during the team's run to the NBA G League Finals, including a late putback finish in the Western Conference Finals to help secure the win.

Levin originally signed with the Stockton Kings in 2024 after gaining professional experience overseas in the Israeli Basketball Premier League and with the South Bay Lakers (Los Angeles Lakers affiliate), continuing to develop into a dependable frontcourt presence.

Levin began his collegiate career at Loyola Marymount University, where he made an immediate impact as a true freshman, starting all 29 games, while leading the team in rebounding and ranking third in scoring. His performance earned him West Coast Conference All-Freshman Team honours. He later continued his college career at Long Beach State University, where he emerged as one of the top players in the Big West Conference. In his senior season, Levin scored in double figures in 23 consecutive games, averaging 18.5 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, while ranking among the conference leaders in both categories.

With Levin's addition, the Surge continue to strengthen their roster with experienced and versatile talent as they prepare for the 2026 CEBL season.

Single-game tickets for the Calgary Surge's "OVERDRIVE" season are now available to the general public with several marquee games set to be announced. Visit calgarysurge.ca/single-game-tickets for more details.







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from April 27, 2026

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