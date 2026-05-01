Calgary Surge Sign Canadian Forward Addison Patterson For 2026 Season

Published on April 30, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Calgary Surge News Release







The Calgary Surge of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced today the signing of Canadian forward, Addison Patterson, for the upcoming 2026 CEBL season.

The Mississauga, Ontario, native joins the Surge for the 2025-26 season following a productive season with Eastern Michigan in NCAA DI. The 6-foot-7 forward started all his 31 games played, ranking second on the team in total points (425) and assists (81). Highlighted by a 32-point performance against Kent State.

"We're excited to welcome Addison to the Calgary Surge organization," said Shane James, General Manager of the Calgary Surge. "His experience across top NCAA programs, combined with his size and versatility, makes him a strong addition to our roster as we continue building a competitive team for the 2026 season."

In addition to his offensive consistency this past season, Patterson put his own stamp on the defensive side of the ball, ranking first on the team in total steals (34) and third on the team in total rebounds (165). Highlighted by a career-high eight steals against Kent State.

Due to his impactful season in 2025-26, Patterson was rewarded with a place on the All-Southland Second Team.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to join the Calgary Surge and compete in the CEBL," said Patterson. "Coming back to play professionally in Canada means a lot to me, and I'm ready to bring energy, versatility, and a team-first mindset every time I step on the floor. I'm looking forward to connecting with the fans and helping the Surge have a successful season."

In addition to playing in Eastern Michigan, Patterson played for Northwestern State (2023-25), Tallahassee Community College (2022-23), and the University of Oregon (2019-20). Over the course of seven years, Patterson averaged 10.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.2 rebounds-cementing him as an all-around talented player.

Prior to his collegiate career, Patterson played for Bella Vista College Prep in Scottsdale, Arizona, while also representing Canada as a part of the U18 AmeriCup and U17 World Cup in 2018 as a 16-year-old. He averaged 16.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game, which helped lead Canada to a second place and fourth place finish in the tournaments.

The Calgary Surge tip off their 2026 CEBL season this spring. Additional roster announcements and schedule details will be shared in the coming weeks.

Single-game tickets for the Calgary Surge's "OVERDRIVE" season are now available to the general public with several marquee games set to be announced. Visit calgarysurge.ca/single-game-tickets for more details.







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