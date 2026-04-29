Calgary Surge Welcome Back Canadian Forward Deon Ejim, Strengthening Core For 2026 Season

Published on April 29, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Calgary Surge News Release







The Calgary Surge of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced today the signing and return of Canadian forward Deon Ejim for the upcoming 2026 season.

Ejim returns to Calgary after spending the previous CEBL season with the Saskatchewan Rattlers (now Saskatoon Mamba), where he appeared in 15 games, shooting at a consistent rate from the field and beyond the arc. His return to the Surge sets him up to bring a physical presence alongside his capability to shoot from anywhere on the court

"We're thrilled to welcome Deon back to Calgary," said General Manager Shane James. "He understands what it means to be part of this organization--both on and off the court. His physicality, shooting ability, and commitment to the community make him a valuable piece as we push toward another championship run."

Since the conclusion of the 2025 CEBL season, the Toronto native has continued his international career with Kobrat in Finland, where he is averaging 26.2 minutes, 8.5 points, and 6.1 rebounds a game-establishing himself as a trustworthy and consistent starter with the club.

Ejim was drafted 18th overall in the 2023 CEBL draft and played a significant role in helping the team make the CEBL Championship Finals in their first season in Calgary. Averaging 4.0 points and 3.0 rebounds per game and starting five of his 18 games played, solidified him as a trustworthy and strong player at the professional level.

During his time in Calgary, Ejim took part in countless community events and showed his passion to support and motivate the younger generation.

"I'm excited to join the Surge family again!" said Ejim, "We had an amazing run that first year... but the only thing left to do is to finish what we started! Our fans deserve it! Surgin' N Purgin.'"

Prior to his professional career, Ejim spent his five years of eligibility with the Illinois-Chicago Flames, Lewis University Flyers, and St. Francis Xavier University X-Men, where he developed his skills and gained valuable experience. In his final two years with St. Francis Xavier University, Ejim averaged 13.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game-helping lead the X-Men to a Nationals appearance and a silver medal in 2022-23, while a year later reaching the AUS Championship final and being awarded silver in 2023-24.

The Calgary Surge tip off their 2026 CEBL season this spring. Additional roster announcements and schedule details will be shared in the coming weeks.

Single-game tickets for the Calgary Surge's "OVERDRIVE" season are now available to the general public with several marquee games set to be announced. Visit calgarysurge.ca/single-game-tickets for more details.







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from April 29, 2026

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