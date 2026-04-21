Calgary Surge Welcome Canadian Guard Brandon Muntu For 2026 Season

Published on April 21, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Calgary Surge News Release







The Calgary Surge of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced today that guard Brandon Muntu has signed with the team for the 2026 season, marking his first professional campaign in the league.

Muntu brings versatility, energy, and a strong two-way presence to the Surge roster as Calgary continues to build a competitive lineup heading into the new season.

"Brandon is an exciting addition for us," said General Manager Shane James. "He's a high-motor player who competes on both ends of the floor and brings a level of toughness and athleticism that fits our identity."

A 6'4" guard, Muntu is known for his length, defensive instincts, and ability to contribute to multiple areas of the game. His rebounding, transition play, and physical style give Calgary added depth and flexibility on the wing and in the frontcourt.

"I'm truly grateful for the opportunity to join the Calgary Surge. Being from Calgary, this means a lot to me, and I'm excited to represent my city," said Muntu. "I'm looking forward to competing, growing with the team, and giving the fans something to be proud of this season."

Muntu joins the Surge following his collegiate career at Tennessee Tech University, where he competed at a high level in NCAA Division I basketball. During the 2025-26 season, he averaged 9.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game, while shooting 41.8 percent from the field. His production reflected his ability to contribute offensively while maintaining a strong defensive presence and high level of effort.

Throughout his college career, Muntu developed a reputation as a reliable and disciplined player, capable of guarding multiple positions and contributing within a team-first system. His experience in a competitive program has prepared him well for the transition to the professional ranks.

Prior to Texas Tech, Muntu played two seasons at Western Michigan, including a 2024-25 campaign where he appeared in all 32 games and averaged 5.7 points, while earning multiple academic honors. He previously starred at Triton College, earning NJCAA Third Team All-American honors in 2022-23, and began his collegiate career at Vincennes University. A Canadian native, he developed at Dohn Prep Academy and has participated in Canadian National Team training camps at the U16, U18, and U23 levels.

With Muntu's addition, the Surge continue to strengthen their roster with young, driven talent as they prepare for the 2026 CEBL season.

Single-game tickets for the Calgary Surge's "OVERDRIVE" season are now available to the general public with several marquee games set to be announced. Visit calgarysurge.ca/single-game-tickets for more details.







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from April 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.