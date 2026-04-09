Calgary Surge Continue Canadian Pipeline With Signing Of Caelum Swanton-Rodger

Published on April 9, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Calgary Surge News Release







The Calgary Surge announced today the signing of Calgary native Caelum Swanton-Rodger, bringing a hometown presence, size, defensive strength, and high-level collegiate experience to the club's roster ahead of the upcoming season.

Swanton-Rodger joins the Surge following a breakout 2024-25 campaign with the Monarchs, where he established himself as one of the premier defensive players in the Sun Belt Conference. The 6-foot-8 forward started 33 of 34 games and ranked second on his team in rebounding with 167 total boards (4.9 per game). He also finished second in the conference in both total blocks (61) and blocks per game (1.79), showcasing his elite rim protection.

"Caelum is an impactful two-way player who really anchored things defensively at the collegiate level," said Shane James, General Manager.

"He competes at a high level, protects the rim, and rebounds the ball effectively. We're thrilled to welcome him back to Canada and into the Surge family." In addition to his defensive impact, Swanton-Rodger contributed offensively with 187 points (5.5 per game), 37 assists, and 11 steals while shooting an efficient 56.9 percent from the field. He recorded six double-digit scoring performances, highlighted by an 18-point, 10-rebound effort against Louisiana in the Sun Belt Championship. He also posted a career-best seven blocks in a dominant performance versus Texas State.

"As a kid from Calgary it has always been a dream of mine to be able to play the game I love with my friends and family there to support me. With that said, I am incredibly proud and excited to announce that I will be coming home to join the Calgary Surge!" said Swanton-Rodger " "Thanks to the support of my coaches, friends, family, and the city of Calgary, I've been able to turn this dream into reality. I can't wait to put on a show for you." A Calgary native, Swanton-Rodger developed locally through Edge School and UPlay Canada, earning recognition as one of the country's top young prospects. He represented Canada at the national team level and was named MVP of the 2022 Genesis Classic. During his prep career, he averaged 21.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 4.0 blocks per game, demonstrating his all-around impact on both ends of the floor.

Swanton-Rodger's signing not only reinforces the Surge's commitment to developing Canadian talent, but also highlights the organization's pride in elevating homegrown Calgary athletes while building a competitive roster for the upcoming season.

Single-game tickets for the Calgary Surge's " OVERDRIVE " season are now available to the general public. Visit calgarysurge.ca/single-game-tickets for more details.







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