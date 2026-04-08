Calgary Surge Select Marjok "MJ" Okado and Joshua Francis in 2026 CEBL Signing Day

Published on April 8, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Calgary Surge News Release







The Calgary Surge announced today the selection of Marjok "MJ" Okado and Joshua Francis as the club's U SPORTS draft picks in the 2026 CEBL Signing Day.

Okado returns to his hometown of Calgary after a decorated university career with the Carleton Ravens. A product of the Edge School for Athletes, Okado continued to develop into one of the premier guards in Canadian university basketball. In 2026, he earned OUA Third Team All-Star honours, while leading his team in scoring. Earlier in his career, he was named to the OUA All-Rookie Team in 2023, showcasing exceptional efficiency from beyond the arc. Okado capped off his time at Carleton by being named the program's Outstanding Graduating Male Athlete of the Year and became one of only 15 players in school history to surpass 1,000 career points, reaching the milestone in February 2026.

"I'm incredibly excited for the opportunity to join the Calgary Surge and represent my hometown. Growing up in Calgary, it's always been a dream to play professionally here in front of family, friends, and the community that supported me along the way," said Okado.

Francis, also a Calgary product and fellow Edge School alumnus, brings size and efficiency to the Surge frontcourt. After continuing his development at Fort Erie International Academy, Francis moved on to the Memorial Sea-Hawks, where he quickly made an impact and earned AUS All-Rookie Team honours. Known for his presence in the paint, Francis shot an impressive 51.6% from the field, establishing himself as a reliable and efficient interior player. Following the season, he transferred to the University of Lethbridge where he played under Surge Assistant Coach, Kenny Otieno, who also serves as the program's Head Coach.

"It means a lot to be coming back and joining the Calgary Surge. I've worked hard to develop my game over the past few years, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to take this next step," said Francis.

The Calgary Surge continue to build a roster that reflects both high-level talent and strong local roots. With the addition of Okado and Francis, the team strengthens its connection to Calgary's basketball community, while adding two players who have demonstrated success and growth at the U SPORTS level.

Visit calgarysurge.ca for more details.







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