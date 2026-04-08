Vancouver Bandits Sign Local University Stand-Outs Ashton Bain and Dario Lopez

Published on April 8, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Vancouver Bandits News Release







LANGLEY, BC - The Vancouver Bandits of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Wednesday that the club has signed Queen's University forward Ashton Bain and University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) forward Dario Lopez for the 2026 season as part of CEBL Signing Day.

"We are proud to announce these two local student-athlete signings, as building BC talent is a core mandate for our team," said Bandits head coach and general manager Kyle Julius. "While these are key pieces, we are far from done. We will continue to actively scout collegiate athletes to further strengthen our roster this summer."

Bain, a 6-foot-9 forward from Vancouver, B.C., finished his second season at Queen's University in Kingston, Ont. where he averaged 10.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists through 24.2 minutes in 26 games (16 starts). In his freshman season in 2024-25, his Gaels team made appearances at the 2025 Ontario University Athletics (OUA) conference finals and U SPORTS Final 8. Prior to his time at Queen's, Bain played high school basketball at North Vancouver's Handsworth Secondary.

Lopez, a 6-foot-7 forward originally from Madrid, Spain, recently completed his fifth and final season with the University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) Cascades where he earned Canada West First Team All-Star honours. In 2025-26, he played and started in 15 games while posting averages of 27.1 minutes, 15.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. Before competing for UFV, Lopez was a member of Movistar Estudiantes U18 in Spain.

Replacing the CEBL Draft, Signing Day marks the next evolution of the CEBL's partnership with U SPORTS, established in 2019, and more recently the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA). The new approach creates a more direct and flexible pathway for Canadian student-athletes to transition from campus to the professional stage.

"As Canada's professional basketball league, our focus is on elevating the game and the athletes who power it," said CEBL President and CEO Ty Mazereeuw. "Signing Day gives student-athletes a direct path to the pro level, where they can test themselves against elite competition and contribute to an exciting, fast-paced product. With expanded visibility across CEBL+, YouTube, and CBC platforms, along with strong fan support in every market, it's an opportunity to grow their careers within a league built from the community up."

"U SPORTS is proud of its partnership with the CEBL that allows our student-athletes to sign with clubs to continue meaningful development during the U SPORTS off-season," said Matthew Davies, U SPORTS Chief Sport Officer. "The CEBL teams' commitment to carry developmental players is a valuable opportunity for our student-athletes to fuel their growth as players and as people."

The Bandits open the 2026 CEBL season on Thursday, May 14 on the road in Saskatoon before coming home for its Home Opener against the Edmonton Stingers on Friday, May 22 at 7:00 p.m. PT at Envision Financial Court at Langley Events Centre.

All CEBL regular season games including playoffs will be live-streamed on the CEBL's OTT platform, CEBL+, the CEBL Mobile app, the CBC Gem app and the CBC Sports YouTube channel. Marquee games will air nationally on CBC TV.

More information is available at thebandits.ca and @vancouverbandits on Instagram and TikTok, as well as @vancitybandits on Facebook and Twitter.







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from April 8, 2026

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