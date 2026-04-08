Winnipeg Sea Bears Select Two Local Standouts on 2026 CEBL Signing Day

Published on April 8, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Winnipeg Sea Bears News Release







Winnipeg, MB - The Winnipeg Sea Bears today announce the signing of two stand out local student-athletes, Mason Kraus and Kato Jaro, as part of the 2026 Canadian Elite Basketball League Signing Day.

CEBL Signing Day replaces the former CEBL Draft model, and highlights the next wave of elite Canadian talent from U SPORTS and the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association.

Kraus, a guard from the University of Manitoba Bisons, has averaged 13.4 points and 4.7 rebounds over 31.4 minutes per game in his U SPORTS career. During the 2025-26 season, he recorded a season-high 29 points against Mount Royal on Jan. 10, 2026, and pulled down 10 rebounds against Brandon on Feb. 12, 2026.

"Mason had a notable collegiate career and has shown he can defend and disrupt players at multiple positions," said Head Coach and General Manager Mike Raimbault. "We're excited to support him as he takes the next step into his professional career."

A U Sports Draft pick in 2025 for the Winnipeg Sea Bears, Kraus was named to Canada's men's roster for the 2025 FIBA U23 3×3 Nations League and was named an all-star four times (All-Rookie in 2022, Third Team in 2023, First Team in 2025, Third Team in 2026). He becomes just the eighth player in program history to receive conference all-status status of some form in four different seasons.

Jaro, a guard with the University of Winnipeg Wesmen, averaged 9.7 points and 3.2 rebounds over 26.2 minutes per game in his collegiate career. In the 2025-26 season, he posted a season-high 31 points against Manitoba on Jan. 29, 2026, and recorded 10 assists against Alberta on Nov. 29, 2025. In 2025-2026, Jaro was named a Canada West Men's Basketball First Team All-Star and named a second-team all-Canadian.

"Kato had a great U Sports season," said Raimbault. "We're thrilled to have him with us this summer as he continues to develop his game."

The addition of Kraus and Jaro reflects the Sea Bears' continued commitment to developing and showcasing Manitoba talent at a professional level.

Single game tickets for the 2026 season are now on sale and can be purchased here. The home opener takes place May 16 at Canada Life Centre.







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