Sea Bears Bring Back NBA-Experienced Forward Trevon Scott for 2026 Season

Published on May 30, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Winnipeg Sea Bears News Release







The Winnipeg Sea Bears today announced the club has signed forward Trevon Scott for the 2026 Canadian Elite Basketball League season.

Scott (6-8, 225, University of Cincinnati; born: November 25, 1996, in Townsend, Georgia) returns to Winnipeg following a standout 2025-26 season split across three leagues. Scott suited up for the NBA G League's Long Island Nets, averaging 10.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists, while also appearing with the NBA's Brooklyn Nets, averaging 8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists and logging time with the CEBL's Calgary Surge, where he averaged 8 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists per game.

Trevon Scott and Head Coach and General Manager Mike Raimbault will be available for media at the next practice.







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from May 30, 2026

Sea Bears Bring Back NBA-Experienced Forward Trevon Scott for 2026 Season - Winnipeg Sea Bears

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