Winnipeg Sea Bears Appoint Rhéanne Marcoux as President

Published on May 22, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Winnipeg Sea Bears News Release







Winnipeg, MB - David Asper, owner and Chair of the Winnipeg Sea Bears, is pleased to announce the appointment of Rhéanne Marcoux as team President, effective June 1, 2026. Marcoux has been serving as Chief Brand and Experience Officer since January 2026, and prior to that, worked closely with the Sea Bears as an external consultant and staff mentor. Asper will remain as Chair of the Sea Bears and, as a co-owner of the Canadian Elite Basketball League, will continue as the team's Director on the League Board, where he currently serves on its Executive Committee.

"Rhéanne is a proven success in professional sports in Winnipeg, and her impact with the Bombers is truly national - for both the team and the CFL itself," said Asper. "Since joining the Sea Bears, she has fundamentally transformed how this organization operates, from implementing new systems and processes to establishing long-term team culture across the organization. This appointment is the natural next step, and I'm looking forward to having our fans and our entire organization benefit from her leadership."

Over an 11-year tenure with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Marcoux rose from the marketing department to Vice President, Marketing and Communications for the 112th Grey Cup, where she led the brand strategy, content creation, fan engagement, and communications apparatus for one of the CFL's most iconic franchises. Her work culminated in overseeing the marketing and communications efforts for the 2026 Grey Cup Festival, a national tentpole event that showcased Winnipeg on the country's biggest stage.

Prior to her time with the Blue Bombers, Marcoux built a diverse career across broadcast journalism with Radio Canada, sports marketing with True North Sports and Entertainment, and as founder of her own creative agency. She holds a degree in communications and is an alumna of Red River College and the University of Winnipeg.

A content strategist, design specialist, multimedia expert, and brand builder, Marcoux is known for her ability to create emotional connections between fans and the brands they love. Her approach goes beyond traditional advertising - it's rooted in storytelling, creative ambition, and a deep understanding of what turns casual fans into lifelong ones.

Since arriving at the Sea Bears in January 2026, Marcoux has implemented a new CRM, launched a marketing automation system, introduced project management infrastructure, and led a brand and culture reset across the organization. As President, she will oversee all business operations, brand strategy, revenue, marketing, ticketing, partnerships, fan experience, and community engagement.

"When I came on board, I saw an organization with incredible potential and a fan base that was ready for more," said Marcoux. "Over the past several months, we've been building new foundations - new systems, new processes and a new way of working together. There's a lot of building left to do, but we are so fortunate to have a fantastic staff and I'm excited to continue to grow the Sea Bears organization together."







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from May 22, 2026

Winnipeg Sea Bears Appoint Rhéanne Marcoux as President - Winnipeg Sea Bears

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.