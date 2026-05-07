Winnipeg Sea Bears Welcome Mark Morris and Chester Pangan as In-Game Hosts for 2026 CEBL Season

Published on May 6, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Winnipeg Sea Bears News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Sea Bears are proud to announce Mark Morris and Chester Pangan as the team's official in-game hosts for the 2026 Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season. The two will be front and centre at every Sea Bears home game at Canada Life Centre, keeping the crowd locked in and the atmosphere turned up from the opening tip to the final buzzer.

"We've made significant changes to the fan experience at Canada Life Centre this year, all in service of creating something more re-energized, dynamic, and genuinely fun to be part of," said Rhéanne Marcoux, Chief Brand & Experience Officer for the Winnipeg Sea Bears. "Mark and Chester are pivotal to making it all click. They are the ultimate professionals, already adored by Winnipeggers, and they bring a presence to that microphone that you simply cannot manufacture. We are thrilled to have them as part of the Sea Bears team."

Morris is the co-host of Mark & Dilly in the Morning on Hot 100.5, one of Winnipeg's most popular morning radio shows. A long-time voice of the city, he is a proud Winnipegger and father of two who has built a career around connecting with his community. His warmth and genuine love for this city make him a natural fit to welcome fans to the building every game night.

I'm incredibly excited to join the Winnipeg Sea Bears as the in-game host," said Morris. "From the energy in the building to the passion of Sea Bears Nation, this is something special, and I'm proud to be part of it. I can't wait to help elevate the fan experience, connect with the crowd, and be right in the middle of all the moments that make game night unforgettable.

Pangan is a 25-year veteran of Winnipeg radio and a familiar voice to thousands across the city. As the host of Good Morning Philippines and Chats with Chester on 92.7 FM CKJS, he has spent a quarter century building bridges between Winnipeg's Filipino community and the broader city he calls home. Born in the Philippines, Chester started in radio at 19 and has never stopped. His energy, professionalism, and deep roots in this community are exactly what Sea Bears game nights are made for.

"Growing up in the Philippines, basketball is LIFE!" said Pangan. "So blessed to be able to share the same passion with the Sea Bears Nation."

HOME OPENER: MAY 16 VS. SASKATOON MAMBA

Fans will get their first look at Morris and Pangan in action when the Sea Bears open the home portion of their 2026 CEBL schedule on Friday, May 16 at 7 p.m. against the Saskatoon Mamba at Canada Life Centre. The first 5,000 fans through the doors will receive a complimentary pair of Sea Bears sunglasses, so fans are encouraged to arrive early.

Before tip-off, the season kicks off in style with a pre-game party on Graham Avenue and at True North Square. Fans are encouraged to head down early, soak up the atmosphere, and get ready for a season worth celebrating.

NEW: MNP BIKE VALET

New for the 2026 season, the MNP Bike Valet will be available at every Sea Bears home game, opening 90 minutes prior to tip-off. Fans who choose to cycle to Canada Life Centre can drop off their bikes with confidence and get back on the road the moment the game wraps up. It's a fast, free, and sustainable way to get to the game.

Tickets for the home opener and all 2026 Sea Bears home games are available at seabears.ca.







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from May 6, 2026

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