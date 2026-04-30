Winnipeg Sea Bears Invite Local Talents Elijah Mensah and Daren Watts to Training Camp

Published on April 30, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Winnipeg Sea Bears News Release







Winnipeg, MB - The Winnipeg Sea Bears today announced the club has extended training camp invitations to two local players: Elijah Mensah of the University of Winnipeg Wesmen and Daren Watts of the University of Manitoba Bisons. Training camp runs April 30 to May 2, 2026.

Mensah, a 6'7" senior forward with the Wesmen, grew up in Winnipeg and attended Miles Macdonell Collegiate. In the 2025-26 Canada West season, he averaged 11.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 24.4 minutes per game, posting a season-high 21 points against the Regina Cougars and a season-high 11 rebounds against Manitoba.

"I'm very grateful for the opportunity to join training camp and I'm looking forward to learning and competing in an environment with elite talent," said Mensah.

Watts, a 6'4" fifth-year guard with the Bisons, grew up in Winnipeg, and is a product of Miles Macdonell Collegiate. In the 2025-26 season, he averaged 18.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game in 31.3 minutes, posting a season-high 25 points against MacEwan and a season-high 12 rebounds against Regina. Watts was named a Canada West Second Team All-Star.

More than half our training camp roster calls Winnipeg home. Come out and cheer on your city, single game tickets, flex packs, and season ticket memberships are all available now.







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from April 30, 2026

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