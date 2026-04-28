Winnipeg Sea Bears Sign Kevin Cross Jr.

Published on April 28, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Winnipeg Sea Bears News Release







Winnipeg, MB - The Winnipeg Sea Bears today announced the club has signed forward Kevin Cross Jr. for the upcoming Canadian Elite Basketball League season.

Cross Jr. arrives in Winnipeg off back-to-back stints in China. Most recently, he played for the Tianjin Pioneers in the 2025-26 season, averaging 9.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game. Earlier in 2025, he played for Hunan Changsha, posting 24.2 points and 10.4 rebounds per game.

Prior to his time in China, Cross Jr. played for Zonkeys de Tijuana in 2025, averaging 16.5 points and 8.8 rebounds in 26 minutes per game. In the 2024-25 NBA G League season with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, he averaged 8.3 points and 5.0 rebounds in 15.5 minutes per game. He also played in the 2024-25 NBA Summer League with the Charlotte Hornets and signed with MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg in Germany's BBL in 2023-24.

Cross Jr. has also represented his country on the international stage, suiting up for the United States at the World University Games in Chengdu, China, where he helped the team earn a bronze medal.

"Kevin is an experienced and versatile forward who can help us at multiple positions," said Head Coach and General Manager Mike Raimbault. "He brings toughness, playmaking and versatility to our group this summer."

"I hear that Winnipeg has some of the best fans in the CEBL. I'm excited to be a part of the culture and bring home a lot of wins," Cross Jr. said.

Cross Jr. played five collegiate seasons across the University of Nebraska and Tulane University. At Nebraska in 2019-20, he ranked fifth among all Big Ten true freshmen in rebounding and seventh in scoring, appearing in all 32 games. At Tulane from 2020-24, he developed into one of the American Athletic Conference's top forwards - earning AAC Most Improved Player of the Year and All-AAC Third Team honours in 2021-22, where he ranked first in the AAC in field goal percentage (.520) and first in defensive rebounds (5.85 per game). In 2022-23, he broke Tulane's AAC semifinals record with 24 points and 13 rebounds against Wichita State, earning AAC Third Team All-Conference and NABC All-District 24 honours. He capped his collegiate career in 2023-24 averaging 17.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game.

The 2026 Sea Bears take the court on May 3 before the home opener - and only Season Ticket Members get in. Secure your spot at the exclusive Intersquad Game before anyone else sees this roster in action.







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from April 28, 2026

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