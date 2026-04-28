Vancouver Bandits Sign UVic Vikes Standout Shadynn Smid

Published on April 28, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Vancouver Bandits News Release







LANGLEY, BC - The Vancouver Bandits announced Tuesday that the club has signed University of Victoria Vikes standout and former U SPORTS national champion Shadynn Smid for the 2026 Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season.

A 6-foot-7 forward from Duncan, B.C., Smid has spent the last four years playing post-secondary basketball with the University of Victoria. He helped lead the Vikes to a U SPORTS Final 8 appearance in each of his four years with the program, a run that included three Canada West conference championships and a U SPORTS national championship in 2024-25.

Smid was one of 40 men's basketball student-athletes invited to the Bandits University Combine, hosted by the club to identify players to invite to training camp and add to its roster for the upcoming 2026 season. The signing marks Smid's first-ever professional contract and he will join the club for 2026 Training Camp, commencing on Tuesday, May 5.

"Shadynn is a rare combination of elite athleticism and growing skill. He was one of the best players in Canada and we think he can impact winning for us right away," said head coach and general manager, Kyle Julius. "Shadynn is an explosive athlete who brings a relentless motor every time he steps on the floor. He embodies our team's culture and we are excited to get to work with him."

He started 25 of 26 games in the 2025-26 season, averaging 13.4 points and pulling down a team-high 5.6 rebounds per game en route to earning Canada West Second Team All-Star honours. Prior to his post-secondary career, Smid attended Cowichan (now Quw'utsun) Secondary.

Internationally, Smid represented Canada at the 2025 Junior Pan American Games where he competed in 3x3 basketball.

As part of the CEBL's long-standing partnership with U SPORTS, Canadian men's basketball student-athletes can be signed to CEBL Developmental Player Contracts therefore retaining a student-athlete's post-secondary eligibility.

Fans will get their first chance to watch the Bandits' new-look roster in a charitable preseason game on Saturday, May 9 at 5:00 p.m. at Envision Financial Court at Langley Events Centre when the club faces the Sikh Warriors from ESPN's The Basketball Tournament. Preseason tickets are on sale at this link, with proceeds benefitting the Bandits Community Foundation.

The Bandits open the 2026 CEBL regular season on Thursday, May 14 at 9:30 a.m. PT on the road in Saskatoon before coming home for its Home Opener against the Edmonton Stingers on Friday, May 22 at 7:00 p.m. PT at Envision Financial Court at Langley Events Centre.

Bandits Single Game Tickets and additional 2026 ticket options can be purchased here.

All CEBL regular season games including playoffs will be live-streamed on the CEBL's OTT platform, CEBL+, the CEBL Mobile app, the CBC Gem app and the CBC Sports YouTube channel. Marquee games will air nationally on CBC TV.

More information is available at thebandits.ca and @vancouverbandits on Instagram and TikTok, as well as @vancitybandits on Facebook and Twitter.







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from April 28, 2026

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