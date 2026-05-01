Bandits Sign Houston Rockets G League Starter John Knight III

Published on May 1, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Vancouver Bandits News Release









John Knight III with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers

(Vancouver Bandits, Credit: Rio Grande Valley Vipers) John Knight III with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers(Vancouver Bandits, Credit: Rio Grande Valley Vipers)

LANGLEY, BC - The Vancouver Bandits announced Friday that the club has signed Houston Rockets' NBA G League guard John Knight III to its roster for the 2026 Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season.

Knight, a 6-foot-3 guard from Jackson, Miss., has spent the past three seasons in the NBA G League with the Houston Rockets' minor league affiliate, Rio Grande Valley Vipers, where he became known for his dunking ability and shutdown defensive skills. During the 2025-26 season, Knight averaged 7.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game while playing 31.1 minutes per night across 34 games with 29 starts.

"We are really excited to add John to our roster this summer. He is an explosive, high-level athlete who can impact the game on both ends and defend multiple positions," said head coach and general manager Kyle Julius. "He has had real success in the NBA G League, and we expect him to bring that same production, toughness, and versatility to our group right away."

Prior to the NBA G league, Knight made his professional debut during the 2022-23 season with Norwegian club Frøya Basket where he averaged 22.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 6.3 rebounds per game. Knight led the team in all categories, as well as steals (104), blocks (39), and minutes played (1363).

Before turning pro, Knight attended Utah State University during the 2018-19 season before transferring to Southern Utah University from 2019 to 2022. During his time with the Thunderbirds, Knight earned First Team All-Big Sky Conference honours in 2022 during his senior year. Knight will reunite with fellow Thunderbird alumnus and recent Bandits free agent signing Tevian Jones, who both shared the court during the 2021-22 season.

The Bandits open the 2026 CEBL season on Thursday, May 14 on the road in Saskatoon before coming home for its Home Opener against the Edmonton Stingers on Friday, May 22 at 7:00 p.m. PT at Envision Financial Court at Langley Events Centre.

Bandits Single Game Tickets and additional 2026 ticket options can be purchased here.

All CEBL regular season games including playoffs will be live-streamed on the CEBL's OTT platform, CEBL+, the CEBL Mobile app, the CBC Gem app and the CBC Sports YouTube channel. Marquee games will air nationally on CBC TV.

More information is available at thebandits.ca and @vancouverbandits on Instagram and TikTok, as well as @vancitybandits on Facebook and Twitter.

Images from this story



John Knight III with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers

(Rio Grande Valley Vipers)







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from May 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.