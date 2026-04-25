Winnipeg Sea Bears Re-Sign Winnipeg Product Kyler Filewich

Published on April 25, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Winnipeg Sea Bears News Release







Winnipeg, MB - The Winnipeg Sea Bears today announce the club has re-signed centre Kyler Filewich for the upcoming Canadian Elite Basketball League season. A Winnipeg native, Filewich returns to his hometown team for his second summer with the Sea Bears.

Born and raised in Winnipeg and a product of Vincent Massey High School, Filewich began his professional career with the Sea Bears during the 2025 CEBL season. He returns to the lineup having now completed his first full professional season overseas.

In the 2025-26 season, Filewich played for BK Olomoucko in the Czech Republic's Maxa NBL. He led the team in rebounding at 9.1 per game while averaging 12.0 points and 2.2 assists. Filewich set a new career-high with 23 points, adding 13 rebounds, 6 assists, and shooting 68.8 percent from the field in a win over Slavia Praha, and also recorded a double-double of 21 points and 15 rebounds in a victory over Dubrava.

"It is great to get Kyler back for his second summer with the team," said Head Coach and General Manager Mike Raimbault. "We look forward to seeing the progress he has made after his first full season of professional basketball. He plays with a strong physical presence and we are excited to continue working with him this summer."

"Excited and grateful for the opportunity to be back in Winnipeg for another season," said Filewich. "I'm ready to keep working and do whatever I can to help the team win this summer."

Filewich's collegiate career spanned five seasons across Southern Illinois University and Wofford College. At Wofford, he was a three-year starter who saved his best for last - in his final season (2024-25), he averaged 11.7 points and led the team with 9.2 rebounds per game, earning SoCon Tournament MVP, First Team All-Tournament, and All-SoCon Third Team honours, as well as the CSC Academic All-District award. He helped lead Wofford to an NCAA Tournament berth in March 2025 (March Madness) and set the Division I program record with 21 career double-doubles. Filewich was also named to the Missouri Valley Conference All-Freshman team at Southern Illinois, where he ranked second in rebounding among MVC freshmen.







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Winnipeg Sea Bears Re-Sign Winnipeg Product Kyler Filewich - Winnipeg Sea Bears

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