Winnipeg Sea Bears Sign Point Guard Armani Chaney

Published on April 27, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Winnipeg Sea Bears News Release







Winnipeg, MB - The Winnipeg Sea Bears today announced the club has signed point guard Armani Chaney for the upcoming Canadian Elite Basketball League season.

Most recently, Chaney played for the Astros de Jalisco in Mexico during the 2025-26 season, averaging 13.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. Earlier that same season, he suited up for Depomaxx Harem Spor in Turkey, posting 20.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game.

In 2024-25, Chaney averaged 24.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game with the Kapfenberg Bulls in Austria, continuing to establish himself as one of the most prolific scorers in professional basketball.

In the 2023-24 season with the Newfoundland Rogues, Chaney put together one of the most dominant individual campaigns in BSL history - leading the team in both points and assists while averaging 30.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 8.1 assists, and 1.7 steals per game across 25 games. He capped the season with a career high 52-point playoff performance and was named both the 2024 BSL Most Valuable Player and a BSL First Team All-Star.

"We are excited to welcome Armani to the Sea Bears," said Head Coach and General Manager Mike Raimbault. "He plays with a chip on his shoulder and a determination to help his team win that is going to be infectious for our group."

"I'm ready to get to work, and add to history here in Winnipeg," said Chaney.

Prior to his professional career, Chaney played four seasons at Tennessee State University, where he developed into one of the program's most reliable floor generals. In his junior season (2017-18), he led the team with 111 assists and 43 steals, ranking eighth in the Ohio Valley Conference in assists per game and sixth in steals per game. He was named OVC Co-Freshman of the Week in his debut season and consistently shot above 72 percent from the free throw line throughout his collegiate career.







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