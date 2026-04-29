Winnipeg Sea Bears Invite Local Talents Ryan Luke and Ramogi Nyagudi to Training Camp

Published on April 29, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Winnipeg Sea Bears News Release







Winnipeg, MB - The Winnipeg Sea Bears today announced the club has extended training camp invitations to two local players: Ryan Luke of the University of Winnipeg Wesmen and Ramogi Nyagudi of the University of Manitoba Bisons. Training camp runs April 30 to May 2, 2026.

"It's great to add Ramogi and Ryan to the training camp roster," said Head Coach and General Manager Mike Raimbault. "As local guys that have had some experience around the team previously, it makes sense to have them bolster the depth of training camp and help them both get some experience as well."

A 6'7" forward and Winnipeg native, Ryan Luke wraps up his senior season with the Wesmen after coming through the ranks at John Taylor Collegiate. He averaged 10.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 28 minutes per game in his final season, posting a season-high 22 points against the Alberta Golden Bears and securing a season-high 13 rebounds against the Brandon Bobcats. Prior to his university career, Luke competed for Manitoba at the 2022 Canada Summer Games.

Luke was part of one of the most significant stretches in Wesmen history, helping the program reach the U Sports Final 8 national championship tournament in both 2023 and 2024, the team's first national appearances in over 30 years since the 1993-94 season.

"I'm very grateful for the opportunity to join the Sea Bears for training camp. This team is filled with proven talent and I'm looking forward to getting to work alongside this group," said Luke.

Ramogi Nyagudi is a 6'9" forward and first-year player with the Bisons, a Winnipeg native who attended St. Paul's High School. In his debut 2025-26 Canada West season, he averaged 11.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game in 21.5 minutes. Nyagudi posted season highs of 33 points and 12 rebounds against MacEwan. He also recorded a season-high 5 blocks against the Winnipeg Wesmen. Nyagudi played at the NCAA Division 1 level for the St. Thomas Tommies in St. Paul, Minnesota for the 2024-2025 season. Prior to that, he represented Canada at the FIBA U18 Men's AmeriCup in 2024, where Canada defeated the Dominican Republic to secure bronze. Nyagudi averaged 4.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists during the tournament.

"Grateful to God and the coaching staff for the opportunity to compete against pros in my city. I'm very excited," said Nyagudi.

Half our training camp roster calls Winnipeg home. Come out and cheer on your city, single game tickets, flex packs, and season ticket memberships are all available now.







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