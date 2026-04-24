Winnipeg Sea Bears Sign Davion Warren

Published on April 24, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Winnipeg Sea Bears News Release







Winnipeg, MB - The Winnipeg Sea Bears today announced the club has signed guard Davion Warren for the upcoming Canadian Elite Basketball League season.

Warren arrives in Winnipeg following a standout run with the BHC Knights in the Mongolian MBL, where he averaged 26.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game that led to his selection as the Best International Player of the 2025-26 MBA season. Prior to that, he spent the 2024-25 season with the Guangzhou Long Lions in China, posting 18.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 2.0 steals per game in 27.5 minutes.

Warren brings proven CEBL experience to Winnipeg, having previously suited up for the Edmonton Stingers in the 2023-24 season where he averaged 14.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game. That same year, Warren spent time with the Long Island Nets in the NBA G League, shooting 52 percent from the field and recording a standout 34-point, 13-rebound, 6-assist performance in.

"We are excited about Davion joining us for this season," said Head Coach and General Manager Mike Raimbault. "He is a proven two-way player capable of impacting the game at both ends of the floor including creating offense for himself and others."

Warren's collegiate career spanned three schools, culminating at Texas Tech in 2021-22 where he averaged 9.4 points and led the team with 53 total steals, scoring double figures in 19 games including a season-high 23 against Kansas State. He helped Tech to a second-place Big 12 Tournament finish and a third-place ranking in the NCAA Tournament.

At Hampton University, Warren was one of the nation's most decorated players, earning Big South Player of the Year, Big South First Team All-Conference, BCSN All-American, HBCU All-Star Team, and BoxToRow Co-National Player of the Year honours while ranking 13th nationally in scoring at 21.2 points per game. He finished his collegiate career with 1,944 points.

Warren started his College career with Olney Central College where he was awarded the MVP of Conference first team.







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from April 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.