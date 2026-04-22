Winnipeg Sea Bears Sign Jeremiah Tilmon Jr.

Published on April 22, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Winnipeg Sea Bears News Release







Winnipeg, MB - The Winnipeg Sea Bears today announced the club has signed forward Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. for the upcoming Canadian Elite Basketball League season.

The 6'10" forward is no stranger to the CEBL, having previously played for the Hamilton Honey Badgers in 2022 and 2023. In his debut CEBL season, Tilmon Jr. led the league in field goal percentage at 63.9 percent and ranked fifth in blocks per game while helping Hamilton claim the CEBL championship in 2022. He followed that up in 2023 by shooting 61.1 percent from the field, ranking second in the league and securing 1.5 blocks per game ranking him fourth in league blocks.

"The addition of Jeremiah gives our group an experienced winner up front," says Head Coach and General Manager Mike Raimbault. "We are looking forward to his ability to play with physicality and lead from the centre position."

Most recently, Tilmon Jr. was selected to represent his country on the USA Basketball Men's World Cup Qualifying Team in both 2025 and 2026.

Tilmon Jr. spent the 2025-26 NBA G League season with the Wisconsin Herd, averaging 6.1 points and 4.2 rebounds in 18.8 minutes per game. He has spent time with the Lakeland Magic, Raptors 905, and Greensboro Swarm, and has logged professional experience in Canada, China, the Dominican Republic, Japan, South Korea, Kuwait, Romania, and the United States across his six-year career.

In 2024 with the Greensboro Swarm, Tilmon Jr. secured a professional career high of 27 points and 16 rebounds.

Tilmon Jr. played collegiately at the University of Missouri from 2017 to 2021, finishing his career as the sixth Mizzou player ever to record 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, and 100 blocks. He earned Second Team All-SEC honours in his senior season and was named the SEC Player of the Week during his sophomore year.







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