Canadian Elite Basketball League and OLG Renew Sponsorship for Third Season Under Lotto Max and Proline Brands

Published on April 22, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release







Toronto, ON - Today, the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced the renewal of Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation's (OLG) official sponsorship for a third consecutive season. During the 2026 season, OLG will continue to enhance excitement for CEBL fans across Ontario.

Through OLG's sponsorship of the CEBL and its four Ontario clubs - the Brampton Honey Badgers, Niagara River Lions, Ottawa BlackJacks and Scarborough Shooting Stars - LOTTO MAX will once again serve as the Official Lottery of the CEBL and the presenting partner of the Eastern Conference and Eastern Conference Playoffs. PROLINE remains the Official Retail Sportsbook of the league and its four Ontario-based teams.

"It's been an exciting year for both LOTTO MAX and PROLINE, and we're looking forward to bringing that momentum to CEBL fans this season," said Andrew Darley, VP Lottery Product at OLG. "Continuing our sponsorship gives us an opportunity to showcase our support for Ontario, while also leveling up the fan experience and celebrating their love of sport."

Just this month, the new LOTTO MAX launched with more prizes to win and jackpots that can grow up to $90 million. And earlier this year, OLG rolled out a new PROLINE platform providing a better playing experience with more choice and more ways to play. Through fan-centric, in-game promotions, CEBL fans can learn about these upgrades, and how by playing with OLG, they are helping give back to people and communities across Ontario.

"OLG has a long-standing commitment to communities across Ontario, and that aligns perfectly with what we're building at the CEBL," said CEBL President and CEO Ty Mazereeuw. "This partnership supports the continued growth of our league while creating more ways for fans across the province to connect with the game."

For the full 2026 CEBL schedule, visit cebl.ca/schedule. Details on the league's new playoff format are available at cebl.ca/playoffs, and ticket information for all CEBL games can be found at cebl.ca/tickets.







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